In part thanks to Kieran Morrison’s superb volleyed equaliser, Liverpool U19s came from behind to win 4-1 against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool U19s 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen U19s

UEFA Youth League (4) | AXA Training Centre

November 5, 2024

Goals: Morrison 36′, Pinnington 57′, Figueroa 75′ Kone-Doherty 90+2′; Alajbegovic pen 5′

With a front three of Rio Ngumoha, Ranel Young and Trent Kone-Doherty, as well as Morrison and Trey Nyoni in midfield, Liverpool lined up with a very attacking starting XI.

It was Leverkusen though who took an early lead, as they won a penalty when goalkeeper Kornel Misciur brought down Montrell Culbreath in the box.

Kerim Alajbegovic then produced an unstoppable spot-kick, finding the side-netting to the ‘keeper’s right as Misciur dived the other way.

The leveller came thanks to a good one-two between Nyoni and Morrison before the former saw a shot blocked, only for the ball to fall to Morrison who, just inside the area, readjusted his body to volley into the corner of the goal.

It was a moment of real quality from the 17-year-old and one with which the watching legend, Rudi Voller, would have been pleased.

As the half went on, the Reds began to dominate possession but were still susceptible to the counter-attack due to Leverkusen’s enormous Erling Haaland-like No. 9, Artem Stepanov.

HT: Liverpool U19s 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen U19s

Immediately after the break, Stepanov found himself in on goal again, but Misciur produced one of a number of fine saves to block the striker’s finish.

Leverkusen soon went close again, with Culbreath beating Amara Nallo only to see his effort stopped by the goalkeeper.

At this early stage of the second half, the action was going from end to end rapidly but the flow was halted by an injury to the visitors’ shot-stopper, Jesper Schlich.

Liverpool then got the first goal of the second period, as Carter Pinnington headed home directly from Josh Davidson’s in-swinging free-kick.

After 72 minutes, coach Barry Lewtas made his first substitution, electing to replace Young with Keyrol Figueroa up front.

The change paid off immediately as Ngumoha battled on the left to nudge the ball towards Figueroa, who opened his body up to finish into the far corner with almost his first touch.

Kone-Doherty then added a well-deserved goal of his own in injury time, netting after being played in by Figueroa.

In order for Liverpool to progress to the next round of the UEFA Youth League they must finish in the top 22 of the 36-team table.

They currently have three more points than the 23rd-placed team, Aston Villa, with just two more matches to play against Real Madrid and Girona.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Kone-Doherty

Liverpool U19s: Misciur; Davidson, Nallo, Lucky, Pinnington; Laffey, Morrison, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Ngumoha (Bradshaw 88′), Young (Figueroa 72′)

Subs not used: Hall, Bernard, Furnell-Gill, O’Connor, Ahmed, Sonni-Lambie

Next match: Stoke (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Nov 9, 11am (GMT)