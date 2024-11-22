Man City and Arsenal both hit with new injuries – key midfielder out vs. Liverpool

While Liverpool’s injury situation continues to improve, both Man City and Arsenal have been dealt new, major setbacks with more players sidelined

Liverpool went into the international break five points clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League, while Arsenal are one of four sides nine points behind the leaders.

Arne Slot knew, too, that Harvey Elliott was set to return and the quartet of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are also progressing in their rehabilitation.

Their title rivals are not enjoying the same fortune, with Man City and Arsenal both suffering new blows over the past fortnight.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday – ahead of City’s clash with Tottenham – Pep Guardiola revealed that Mateo Kovacic was facing “three weeks or a month” out.

City do have John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake all returning from injury, while Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden have all trained, but the loss of another key midfielder will be a concern.

Rodri remains out and with City heading to Anfield on December 1 it remains to be seen how Guardiola sets his side up without either of their established defensive midfielders.

Ruben Dias is another absentee for City, while young forward Oscar Bobb is still not fit.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Ben White had undergone knee surgery and would be out for a “few months” as he recovers.

“We know that Ben is going to push every boundary, but it got to the point where we have to protect the player and we decided to do the surgery,” he told reporters, per BBC Sport.

“He agreed with that and it is going to keep him out for a few months.”

Arsenal‘s injury situation is otherwise improved, though, with Takehiro Tomiyasu still out but Riccardo Calafiori in contention to return against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both pulled out of England duty with alleged knocks but are expected to be fit, as should Leandro Trossard who took a blow playing for Belgium.

Naturally, if Arsenal do fail to pick up three points at home to Forest – one of the other sides with 19 points from their 11 games so far – Arteta will point to injuries as the reason.