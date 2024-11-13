Martin Zubimendi was the biggest story of the summer where Liverpool’s transfer window was concerned, and he is still not completely off the club’s radar.

The Reds’ long and arduous hunt for a new defensive midfielder took them to the door of Zubimendi, a player who was well known to be tied to his boyhood club, Real Sociedad.

Richard Hughes and Co. thought they had managed what Arsenal and Bayern Munich had not, luring him away from the San Sebastian club until he did a U-turn and chose to stay in Spain.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, who first reported the club were “moving ahead” with a deal for the Spaniard, has now offered a brief update on the stance over the 25-year-old.

He wrote: “Zubimendi has been targeted by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool; so far he has resisted the chance to depart the Basque side, however the admiration continues.”

There was no further comment on whether the Reds would try again for the Spaniard, with the report largely focused on the departure of Sociedad’s director of football, Roberto Olabe.

Olabe negotiated with Liverpool over Zubimendi’s proposed move in the summer and will not be in position if the Reds decide to go back for the Euro winner at the end of the season.

If they look to test the 25-year-old’s resolve in January, that is another matter entirely and there are no guarantees the club will act in the winter – but many will hope they do.

Liverpool had to look within their own squad in light of Zubimendi’s rejection and Ryan Gravenberch has performed admirably as a deep-lying midfielder to take the urgency levels in the position down a notch.

How is Zubimendi getting on?

Zubimendi has played 16 games for Sociedad so far this season, playing 1,395 minutes of a possible 1,530 for his club, in addition to four outings for Spain.

The midfielder has two assists and a goal to his name and as per FBref, ranks the joint-highest in the Spanish first division for progressive passes – which is why he would suit Arne Slot‘s style.

He’s not enjoyed the success seen at Anfield this season, with his boyhood club currently sitting eighth in La Liga with 18 points – 15 behind leaders Barcelona after 13 games.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have started the campaign strongly having failed to win just two of their 17 games to date. Although, we all know the big tests will continue after the break.

