There is no questioning Mohamed Salah is underappreciated in the world of football after yet another award snob, this time from FIFA.

FIFA have announced their latest nominees for the ninth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards, which takes into account performances from August 21, 2023, to August 10, 2024.

There are a number of award categories based on position and then an overall ‘Best Men’s Player’, but you will not find Salah on any of the lists.

The Egyptian was overlooked in the attacker’s category, which includes the likes of Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Ollie Watkins, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ademola Lookman.

In total, 22 attackers were named on the shortlist but Salah was nowhere to be found despite scoring 24 goals and laying on 12 assists for Liverpool, plus a further 12 involvements for Egypt.

? #TheBest FIFA Men's 11 nominees. Cast your vote now! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2024

It comes after he was also snubbed for African player of the year, despite recording the most goal contributions of any player in his native continent across the world’s top 10 leagues.

Of course, there are worthy names on the list of nominees for FIFA’s latest set of awards, but it remains mystifying how Liverpool’s No. 11 is so often overlooked.

For example, 35-year-old Salomon Rondon is on the best attackers shortlist for his efforts in the Mexican league, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 30 in the Saudi Pro League and got the nod.

It is criminal how often this has happened to Salah, but if he uses it as fuel while in a Liverpool shirt then none of us will be complaining as ultimately team silverware is all that matters.

In other bewildering news, neither Virgil van Dijk nor Ibrahima Konate were named on the best defender shortlist – a list that includes 41-year-old Nice captain Dante.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees are: