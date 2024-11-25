Mohamed Salah turned up the heat on Liverpool after speaking to the press and informing the world he has not received a contract offer from the club, which triggered a lot of strong reactions.

Salah has started the 2024/25 season in ruthless fashion, scoring 12 goals and assisting 10 times to see his side sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

After his match-winning brace at Southampton, though, he said: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Liverpool sources insist talks “remain ongoing” and have been “positive,” but Salah’s latest words on his future will have proved troublesome to many.

Here, Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) and Matt Ladson (@mattladson) discuss the implications of Salah’s words and where we go from here.

Is this another case of Salah using the press brilliantly to his advantage?

"We're almost in December, I haven't received any offer to stay at the club, so probably I'm more out than in." Mo Salah discusses his future at Liverpool with his contract set to expire at the end of this season. pic.twitter.com/LnojfDPR9l — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 25, 2024

JOANNA: Absolutely, he knows what he is doing. Just as he did after playing a key role in the win against Man United, he picked his moment after a match-winning brace.

It turns up the pressure on the club as Salah will know the fans want him to stay and would happily see the club do whatever it takes to keep him at Anfield.

The press is a powerful tool and Salah is harnessing it to his advantage, and you cannot really blame him. He’s easily the best player so far this season and he knows his worth.

MATT: Yes, absolutely it is. I’m not sure there’s any need for hysteria, either. The only thing it’s told us is that he wants to stay at the club! Surely that’s actually positive news?

Obviously talks have been taking place, and clearly they’ve not reached a point where an offer has been made. That was pretty clear even before Salah’s comments.

Now, we know Salah definitely wants to stay. Great news.

The club have created a troublesome sideshow with these contract renewals, haven’t they?

JOANNA: Without a doubt. That we have three key figures in the team – all in the leadership group – up for renewal at the same time has created quite the distraction.

We should be talking about the incredible start under Slot, the possibilities of continuing this right until the end of the season and lauding the individual performances we’ve seen.

And yet here we are, constantly tripping over one contract situation after another. Salah’s comments burst the bubble after the Southampton win, and only reminds you he is one of three deals that need to get done.

You cannot help but think they are each waiting for the other to find middle ground with the club so that they can use that in their negotiations, which only extends the standoff.

This job was passed on one too many times due to the change of personnel, but Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will find the microscope is coming at them more intently now.

MATT: The ‘club’ has yes, via complete mismanagement in the years preceding 2024. Four sporting directors in four years, the club being put up for sale, Michael Gordon stepping back, that’s why we are where we are now.

The biggest concern is how much of a sideshow it all becomes when we’re in such a good place on the pitch. For that reason, we need at least one of the three signed ASAP.

Do you expect both parties will reach an agreement to extend Salah’s stay?

JOANNA: I could be foolishly optimistic, but I do.

It is not an easy extension as Salah will turn 33 next summer and is already the club’s highest earner, putting the club’s wage structure under pressure – but he is one of the best and most important players in the squad.

Compromise will need to be found and evidently, that has yet to be the case, otherwise we wouldn’t have heard these words from Salah.

Liverpool cannot easily go into the transfer market and replace what Salah gives this team and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. Just get it done.

MATT: Not sure I ‘expect’ but I do think that will happen yes. There’s clearly an appetite for it from both sides.

Right now it’s a game of chess, or dominoes with each of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk’s representatives waiting to see what the other gets and then using that as leverage.

Liverpool can’t offer Salah huge money and create a problem with the other two, and vice versa.

Salah’s options elsewhere are slim, and the club know that. There’s bargaining chips for both sides.