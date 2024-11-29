Pep Guardiola did not have a sunny disposition as he fronted the press ahead of his side’s trip to Anfield, a task which he recognises as the “toughest” in the Premier League.

Man City have not won any of their last six games, with their collapse in midweek piling on the misery having surrendered a three-goal lead to Arne Slot‘s former club Feyenoord.

They head to Liverpool with the real possibility of falling 11 points behind Slot’s side should the Reds secure yet another victory in their bright start to life under the Dutchman.

The two clubs are in contrasting form heading into the huge league clash, with Liverpool having dropped points just twice across 19 games in all competitions.

Asked if that currently makes the Reds the best team in the world, Guardiola told reporters: “I don’t know. One of the best for the results, they proved that.

“Arne is doing an incredible job. Years ago, when they said City was the best in the world, I didn’t pay attention for one second.”

Pressed further on Slot’s start, Guardiola added: “Really good. Maybe have a more positional game, but the transitions are still there from every corner or free-kick for you is a transition for them.

“The weapons they have upfront, always have been since I arrived here. Before it was Mane, Firmino, Salah – now Jota, Nunez, Luis Diaz, Salah.

“In the past when we were fighting, in the biggest battles we had against Liverpool I always a big consideration for this football club. Nothing changed, they’re doing really well.

“They’ve lost one game in all competitions, that means they are stable and really good. We will learn from that.”

Anfield is the “toughest” test

Guardiola has played 11 games at Anfield since taking over at City in 2016, and has failed to win on nine occasions.

There is no doubt it is the “toughest” test his side faces each season, and that will not change on Sunday as he recognises Liverpool are “so powerful” across the entire pitch.

“Always has been the toughest one,” Guardiola said when asked about the Anfield test. “Last [few] years has been Arsenal as well but, of course, Liverpool has been the toughest one, definitely.

“They are in really good form, so powerful in all departments, especially in the boxes. It will be difficult, but in the situation we are [in], we lost a lot of games in a row.”

On the title picture, he added: “It doesn’t matter what happens on Sunday, it will be more difficult if we don’t take a result, but there are still many games to play.

“The best test to prove how stable we are is Anfield because we cannot expect they won’t have their moments and momentum.”

We have a feeling that Anfield is not going to help with your side’s stability, Pep!