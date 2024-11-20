Just when we thought Pep Guardiola might leave Man City next summer, a new report claims that he is set to sign a new contract at the Etihad.

The Spaniard has been in charge of City since the summer of 2016, during which time he and Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a legendary Premier League rivalry.

With Klopp departing Liverpool earlier this year, citing fatigue as a key reason for his decision, there was a feeling that Guardiola could go the same way in 2025.

Instead, it looks like he is going nowhere, with the reliable Sam Lee of the Athletic explaining that the 53-year-old is now set to sign a new one-year extension as City boss.

Not only that but there is the option to stay on for an additional 12 months until 2027, should he decide he has another year in him.

From a Liverpool perspective, it goes without saying that this is a setback, considering Guardiola’s status as one of the best managers of all time.

He has guided City to six Premier League titles, twice pipping the Reds to glory on the final day of the season, and without him around, Klopp’s side could have enjoyed so much more success.

It would have been lovely to see the back of him, quite frankly, and Arne Slot is unlikely to be delighted about it!

The news does arguably came as a surprise, however, considering the fact that the Premier League champions have 115 financial charges hanging over them.

Cynics among us could question if he knows that City are going to get off scot-free, hence staying put, or he may realise that the investigations will still be ongoing long after he is gone.

Either way, Guardiola is seemingly on the verge of committing himself to the club for at least another year, as he looks to add to his medal tally.

For Liverpool, it’s a case of knuckling down and pipping Guardiola and City to the title this season, hopefully preventing them from winning a second Champions League crown, too.