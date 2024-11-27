Real Madrid have confirmed their starting lineup against Liverpool over two hours before kickoff, with Kylian Mbappe starting in a makeshift attack.

Real have arrived at Anfield without a host of key players due to injury, including their most recent absentee Vinicius Jr.

It means Ancelotti has needed to be creative with his lineup, with few options to choose from, which has left Mbappe to start in attack alongside Brahim Diaz.

Thibaut Courtois starts behind a back four of midfielder Federico Valverde, centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and the inexperienced Raul Asencio and left-back Ferland Mendy.

Ancelotti’s midfield consists of Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham, while Turkish teenager Arda Guler could start out wide in a four-man unit or further forward in attack.

Mbappe‘s starting position could come either up front or in his more natural role out wide, with Brahim set to partner the Frenchman.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Guler, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham; Mbappe, Brahim

Substitutes: Lunin, Gonzalez, Vallejo, Vazquez, Garcia, Gonzalo, Ceballos, Endrick

Among the substitutes are right-back Lucas Vazquez, former Arsenal loanee Dani Cabellos and prodigious striker Endrick.

Real are without defenders Eder Militao, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and forward Rodrygo along with the aforementioned Vinicius Jr.

The Champions League holders came away with a 3-0 victory last time out against Leganes in LaLiga, with Mbappe, Valverde and Bellingham scoring.

Their most recent outing in Europe resulted in a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan, with Real currently 21st in the 36-team league with two wins and two defeats so far.