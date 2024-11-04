Arne Slot has provided his thoughts on Mohamed Salah‘s social media post, while Ibrahima Konate is fit for Liverpool’s clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Salah was the star of the show against Brighton on Saturday, prior to sending a somewhat cryptic post online in which he could be deemed to have pressured Liverpool into handing him a new deal.

When asked about the post in his pre-Leverkusen press conference, Slot gave a light-hearted response, playing it down.

“You interpreted it in the way maybe other people don’t. I don’t look at the Instagram posts of my players, I only talk to them which you can’t,” Slot said.

“That is the advantage I have, as long as Tony (press officer) keeps hiding them and then you can’t talk to them.

“Mo is in a very good place at the moment. As long as he’s been here at Liverpool, he’s been in a very good place, but this season as well.

“I’m hoping he will post after tomorrow and Saturday again, and what he says is, for me, not important.

“The only thing that is important, for me, is how he plays and what he tells me when we have conversations, and that’s what matters, not how you interpret one of his posts.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Konate is available for selection against Leverkusen after a quick recovery from a wrist injury, but Slot says a start is not guaranteed. Should Joe Gomez keep his place?

Virgil van Dijk has explained how his “little team” around him help him stay fit at the age of 33, saying it “really benefits” him. They’re doing something right!

Steven Gerrard was booed and told to “get out” by Al-Ettifaq fans after just one win in seven games as manager. It’s fair to say he was a better player!

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: Liverpool need to take the hint after Salah’s cryptic contract message, writes Henry Jackson

Liverpool lineup options vs. Leverkusen, including a Konate question mark and a key Curtis Jones decision

LOAN WATCH: Ben Doak missed out with a hamstring problem but eight Liverpool players saw action over the weekend

Elsewhere in the football world today

Pep Guardiola believes the Premier League title will be won with a lower points tally than usual this season. Nobody looks invincible at the moment, that’s for sure!

Arsenal sporting director Edu has decided to leave the club for Nottingham Forest, in a surprise decision. Are the Gunners unravelling a little? (The Athletic)

Man United‘s players reportedly want Ruud van Nistelrooy to stay as part of Ruben Amorim’s coaching team, following two matches as interim manager (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2010, Gerrard scored a hat-trick at home to Napoli as Liverpool came from behind to win 3-1 in the Europa League.

What made it even more impressive was that he was only a substitute that night, coming on at half-time for Milan Jovanovic (*shudders*).

Ezequiel Lavezzi gave Napoli a first-half lead but Gerrard struck three times in the last 15 minutes of the match to win the game.

Also, on this day in 2012, the Liverpool icon made his 600th Liverpool appearance, coming on in a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle in the Premier League.

It was a game remembered for a piece of Luis Suarez genius, with the Uruguayan equalising after sublimely taking the ball down over his shoulder.