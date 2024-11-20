Southampton will be without one of their key players when they host Liverpool this weekend, in a latest blow for the Premier League strugglers.

The Reds return after the international break with a trip to St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon, in a top vs. bottom clash on the south coast.

On the face of it, Arne Slot‘s side Liverpool side should prevail with ease, but the unpredictable nature of English football should act as a warning.

Victory for the Reds is so important in terms of staying five points clear, especially with the home clash with Man City on December 1, followed by tough trips to Newcastle (December 4) and Everton (December 7).

One player who will definitely be missing for Southampton on Sunday is centre-back Jan Bednarek, who has suffered a knee ligament injury on international duty, according to the Daily Echo.

The 28-year-old was forced off in Poland’s 5-1 UEFA Nations League defeat away to Portugal last Friday, having landed awkwardly after a clash with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bednarek is expected to miss around three weeks of action, instantly ruling him out of the Liverpool game.

This is a big blow for Southampton, with the Pole starting all 11 Premier League matches this season, completing 93.9 per cent of his passes, according to WhoScored.

Meawnhile, FotMob note that Bednarek has completed more long balls per game (3.3) than any of his teammates, and only Taylor Harwood-Bellis (1.5) has averaged more block per 90 minutes than his tally of 1.3.

Bednarek is far from Southampton‘s only injury problem, however, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale a doubt for the Liverpool game, as well as winger Ryan Fraser.

Gavin Bazunu (goalkeeper), Will Smallbone (midfield), Flynn Downes (midfield) and Ross Stewart (striker) are all definitely missing, too, as the problems mount for Martin.

Saints have been having a tough season even with Bednarek in the team, sitting bottom of the table without a win, so this makes life even harder for Russell Martin.

His experience at the heart of the defence would have been crucial against Liverpool, with lots of pressure now on recent England debutant Harwood-Bellis to lead the back-line at the age of just 22.