The Spanish media were deeply unimpressed with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe after the defeat to Liverpool, with Jude Bellingham also coming in for criticism.

The reigning Champions League holders were beaten 2-0 by the Reds on Wednesday night, as Anfield witnessed another brilliant performance.

It was the first time that Liverpool have beaten Madrid since 2009, acting as a major statement of intent in Europe.

While Reds supporters have been drinking in another Arne Slot masterclass, those in the Spanish media have not held back in their negativity.

MARCA focused on a below-par Mbappe, saying he “didn’t do anything the entire game”, not least failing to convert a penalty at 1-0.

While “everything indicated that it could be his night” without the injured Vinicius Jr. available, he instead produced a limp performance.

In a separate opinion article, MARCA described Caoimhin Kelleher as the “the greatest ‘penalty stopper’ in the history of Liverpool”, who decided that Mbappe’s “entry to hell had a one-way ticket but no return.”

The Frenchman was handed just a three-out-of-10 rating in the second half, in what was described as a “difficult” night for him.

Meanwhile, French outlet L’Equipe were even more brutal in their assessment of the 25-year-old, giving him just a 2/10 and saying that his lack of confidence is both “glaring and detrimental.”

It got even worse for Mbappe, though, with AS opting for a 1/10, claiming he “didn’t show up”, adding that he “didn’t lead” and “didn’t shine.”

Bellingham didn’t fare much better, being given a three, as he flopped against the team he was heavily linked with back in 2023.

Journalist Paul Tenorio took time to heap praise on Liverpool, however, feeling that Madrid “played against the best team in Europe” currently.

This was a sobering night for Mbappe, in particular, who turned up at Anfield as a big threat, despite an underwhelming start to life in Spain.

Instead, he was hit with a sublime tackle by Conor Bradley, sent flying by Virgil van Dijk and denied from the spot by Kelleher.

Similarly, Bellingham was out to prove why he opted for Madrid over the Reds but was chewed up by an outstanding midfield of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

On this evidence, Liverpool are on a different level to Madrid this season, but don’t bet against them hitting their stride by the time the spring arrives.

That’s assuming they reach the knockout rounds, of course, considering they currently sit 24th in the table!