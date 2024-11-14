Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s Liverpool future is a major talking point and a key update has emerged over “ongoing” contract talks at Anfield.

Reds supporters continue to sweat over the future of the 26-year-old, amid Spanish reports claiming he had told Liverpool he wouldn’t sign a new deal and that he wants to join Real Madrid in 2025.

Alexander-Arnold would be able to move to the Champions League holders on a free transfer next summer, in what would be an enormous blow for Liverpool.

Speaking to This Is Anfield, reliable journalist David Lynch explained that the boyhood Reds fan remains in “talks” over a new deal, shutting down the rumours from abroad.

* David Lynch was speaking exclusively with This Is Anfield. You can subscribe to David’s Substack here.

“I think certain elements (of the Spanish media) are to be completely ignored,” Lynch explained.

“When it comes to Real Madrid and stores like his, you know what the playbook is and how they try and unsettle players.

“The fact is, yes, nothing is settled, maybe it’s a possibility that he does go to Real Madrid, but at the moment, Liverpool and Trent are still in talks over a new contract.

“If he’d gone as far as to tell Liverpool that he wasn’t going to sign a new contract and he wants to go to Real Madrid on a free transfer, I can guarantee now that information would be out there.

“It suits Liverpool to put that out there, so it would be known by now.

“Clearly, that hasn’t happened and he hasn’t made that declaration – those talks are ongoing and we hope they will be resolved pretty sharpish.

“I’m still optimistic around this one because I know Liverpool accept his importance. He’s a player entering his peak years and they’re always willing to pay those players the big money, as they have done repeatedly in recent years.

“He’s a Scouser, the future captain of the club and we’ve had no indication from his side that he wants to leave, so I do tend towards optimism on this one that it will eventually get sorted.”

Career-defining decision for Trent

Out of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, it does feel as though the right-back is the most likely not to sign a contract extension at Liverpool.

Unlike his two teammates, his peak years could be in front of him and the lure of Madrid is huge, given their European pedigree.

Alexander-Arnold openly admitted recently that he wants to be remembered as “the greatest right-back to ever play football,” becoming the first full-back to win the Ballon d’Or in the process.

It could be argued that there is more chance of those things happening at Madrid, but a move away from Liverpool would still be a huge risk.

The captaincy is Alexander-Arnold’s once Van Dijk moves on, and his boyhood hero Steven Gerrard should act as inspiration for him.

Gerrard opted not to join Chelsea in the mid-2000s, which would have hurt his Liverpool legacy, and instead went on to become one of the best players in Reds history over the next decade.

Alexander-Arnold could do the same, and while there are reasons why a fresh challenge would appeal, signing on at the club he loves will hopefully be seen as the best option.

