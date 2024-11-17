Trent Alexander-Arnold has plans for a “home football museum” when he eventually stops playing, with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona among his keepsakes.

One of the biggest moments of Alexander-Arnold’s career came in the 4-0 win over Barcelona, with his quickly taken corner becoming part of Anfield folklore.

Those two legs in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 saw the right-back come up against Lionel Messi – a player he rightly regards as “the best that’s ever played.”

And having swapped shirts with the Argentine, he has explained his plan to include it in a “home football museum” when he retires.

“For sure [I planned to ask for] the Messi one,” he said in an interview for Futuremakers by Standard Chartered.

“Because I thought I don’t know if I’ll ever play against him again and I think for me, the best player that’s ever played, so the opportunity couldn’t pass me by.

“[When I swapped with] Neymar [it] was kind of just in the moment. I didn’t even asked him, I asked Alisson to ask him for me.”

Asked if he had Messi’s shirt hanging on his wall, Alexander-Arnold said: “Nah, I’ve got it framed to be fair.

“I’ve got it framed with my shirt from the game. Yeah, it’s a special game to remember but no, it’s not hanging up anywhere.

“A lot of the shirts that I’ve got are all kind of kept away. I’ll wait ’til I hang my boots up then make a proper home football museum!”

Alexander-Arnold was joined for the interview by Conor Bradley and Ryan Gravenberch, with the youngsters revealing the shirt-swaps they most treasure.

“One that obviously stands out for me was James Trafford [who I know] from when we were both at Bolton,” Bradley said.

“So we played Burnley last season around Christmas time and I swapped with him there so it’s quite nice to have his top at the house, so that’s probably the main one for me.”

For Gravenberch, his came in a meeting with Liverpool as an opposition player, saying: “When I played at Ajax I swapped with Gini Wijnaldum, that’s the most [memorable].”