If you were a matchgoing fan in the mid-1990s, you would know the Kop was once home to the golden arches of McDonald’s, which could be accessed during games.

While the inside of Anfield is now littered with the club’s food and drink options, you could once access one of the most popular fast food chains at the home of Liverpool FC.

In November 1995, as part of the Kop’s new complex following the redevelopment of the stand, a McDonald’s was opened which allowed spectators to buy meals inside the ground via hatches.

It was the only one of its kind in world football – quite the claim to fame for them, but it was a sign of the sweeping commercialisation which was taking over the sport.

The creation of the Premier League caused a major shift, and in the 1990s there was a significant increase in sponsorships and partnerships to generate more revenue.

Liverpool’s association with McDonald’s was a prime example, and it was not universally popular.

Hands up who's had a Maccies from the Kop? #LFC pic.twitter.com/q7Kdoyoo3c — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) September 16, 2019

The Anfield outlet was one of the smallest in the country and it served approximately 8,000 spectators on matchdays and offered special ‘Kop meals’ to fans.

On non-matchdays, meanwhile, it was open to the general public just metres away from where Bill Shankly‘s statue now resides.

Steve McManaman and Jason McAteer were chosen to help open the branch – quite the marketer’s dream – with the former saying at the time, via the Echo: “This is good news for fans who enjoy fast food. And it’s excellent that it will create so many jobs.”

Anyone remember McDonalds at Anfield? pic.twitter.com/WwjKwj8Rwr — SECTION 128 (@BradYNWA6) April 6, 2023

McDonald’s fought off rivals Burger King for the prized location and fed fans until 2003 when profits plummeted on non-matchdays to no longer make it viable, ending its eight-year run.

The closure came at a time when the fast food chain was facing one of its most turbulent periods having posted its first-ever quarterly loss in January 2003, hundreds of restaurants worldwide closed their doors.

In the end, it was not a golden match and its departure from Anfield was long overdue. The Kop could return to its usual status as the best stand in world football without a fast food outlet proving an eyesore.