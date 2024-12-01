A new year is almost upon us, as is the time to make some promises to ourselves that we may or may not keep, but what resolutions should the first team be eyeing up for 2025?

Alisson – Stay fit and healthy

He might one day go down as the best goalkeeper Liverpool have ever had, but the holy goalie’s injury record was once more called into question back in October.

Alisson’s hamstring has plagued him throughout 2024, and while his deputy coped admirably in his place yet again, it would be nice not to have the prospect of further setbacks hanging over our heads.

Caoimhin Kelleher – Go and find first-team football

If it was down to us, Caoimhin Kelleher would remain at Anfield long beyond the summer and continue to be an exceptional option in the goalkeeping department, but it is hard to envisage a world in which this isn’t his final Liverpool season.

The August signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili felt like the writing on the wall and his performances this season have reaffirmed the fact that the Irishman is simply operating at too much of a high level to be playing second fiddle to anyone.

Should he depart, he will naturally do so with the best wishes of the supporters, for whom he has delivered such magical memories at Wembley.

Joe Gomez – Score a goal

It’s time. Joe Gomez has 273 professional appearances to his name, and with the Reds sitting pretty in a title race driving seat, there could be no better time for him to finally open his account.

Mercifully, the cries of “SHOOT” from around the ground appear to have ceased, but the desire to see our longest-serving current player get on the scoresheet is as powerful as ever. He’s going to get the one that wins us the league, isn’t he?

Virgil van Dijk – Make history

The skipper almost looked dewy-eyed when told in a recent interview that no Dutchman has ever lifted the Premier League trophy as captain and he finds himself in a precariously strong position to change that.

Virgil van Dijk was the first player with the armband not named Jordan Henderson to get his hands on a major trophy for Liverpool since 2012 back in February, and you would be hard-pushed to find another human being who wants one of the big ones more in May.

Ibrahima Konate – No more injuries

If we are going to go all the way on multiple fronts, Ibou and the rest of the back line are going to be hugely important and we could really do without any further setbacks – if that could be arranged!

Kostas Tsimikas – Agent Kostas

As one of Mohamed Salah‘s best mates, the Greek Scouser’s assignment for the new year is simply to make sure he doesn’t go anywhere in the summer!

Andy Robertson – Block out the noise

No matter how well things are going, the universe dictates that there must always be a Liverpool player under scrutiny and, at the minute, that person appears to be Andy Robertson.

Having missed out on pre-season under the new boss, it is understandable to an extent that the Scotland captain hasn’t hit the heights so far in 2024/25, but you sense that in more recent weeks he has allowed the criticism to fuel his own doubts.

Robbo remains capable of brilliance, he just needs to remind himself before he reminds us.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Sign the thing

Perhaps the most straightforward of them all, stay with your boyhood club who just so happen to be top of both leagues!

Jarell Quansah – Take your chance

Injuries to Gomez and Ibrahima Konate mean Jarell Quansah will begin 2025 in the spot he occupied for much of last season – a huge opportunity to establish himself in Arne Slot’s long-term plans.

Conor Bradley – Step back into the spotlight

If there is one person with an alternative stance on the current Trent Alexander-Arnold saga then it might be Conor Bradley.

The right-back catapulted himself firmly into the first-team picture with a scintillating display against Chelsea back in January but has just four senior starts to his name so far in this campaign.

Fitness permitting, there is a chance Bradley could be a lethal weapon if the Reds are to make a dent on four fronts over the coming months.

Wataru Endo – Showcase the versatility

We are going to need the fullness of the squad if we are to win this league and Wataru Endo can have a big influence off the bench.

His ability to feature in multiple positions could come in handy for us and be his best chance at minutes during the run-in.

Dominik Szoboszlai – Take off the shackles

We have seen glimpses of Dominik Szoboszlai‘s rocket-powered right boot, not least in the viral Hungary clip that does the rounds during every international break!

The midfielder has endured a slower start than the early fireworks of last season, and while he has rediscovered some of his best work in recent weeks, adding regular goals to his armoury would certainly do him and us no harm at all.

Alexis Mac Allister – Win big ears

Macca has the chance to join an exclusive club at the age of just 26 in picking up a Champions League medal to go with the World Cup he lifted in 2022.

That’s got a nice ring to it, hasn’t it?

Curtis Jones – Make the spot his own

At various points during his Liverpool career, Curtis Jones has been a staple of Liverpool’s first-choice midfield and his form this season has demonstrated that there is every chance that could be the case again.

Harvey Elliott – Make a statement

Any Liverpool fan with a working set of eyes can tell you all about the immense potential Harvey Elliott holds, but ill-timed injuries have stopped him in his tracks on multiple occasions.

There is a lot of football to be played between now and May and plenty of minutes to be shared around the senior midfielders, the 21-year-old will have his eyes firmly fixed on picking up his fair share of those.

Ryan Gravenberch – New year, same Gravenberch

Of all the players, he is perhaps the one who needs a resolution the least. More of the same please, Ryan!

Luis Diaz – Big game moment

Liverpool’s No. 7 has played with all the swagger you want in your forwards this season.

One thing that could catapult him to another stratosphere and do wonders for his confidence is a goal at a key moment in either the title rice or Champions League against one of the big hitters.

Darwin Nunez – Find the shooting boots

It is season three and it feels ominously like the clock might be ticking if Darwin Nunez isn’t able to put a run of goals together in the near future.

Patience is wearing thin among large sections of the fanbase, the time is now!

Mohamed Salah – Regain the record

Having broken the Premier League goalscoring record for a single campaign in his first season on Merseyside, Salah has since seen that crown be taken off him by Erling Haaland.

It is quite the bar, but the Egyptian King is in perhaps the best form of his life and finds himself on 17 goals with 20 games still to go, only a fool would bet against him threatening Haaland’s tally of 36 in 2022/23.

Federico Chiesa – Introduce himself!

There have been slightly unfair comparisons between Federico Chiesa and Arthur due to the lack of football the former has been able to tuck under his belt since arriving in August.

Being Salah’s understudy is a tricky assignment at the best of times and his fitness battles have certainly done him no favours, he will be as keen to make a statement before the end of the campaign as we are to see what he can do.

Cody Gakpo – Cup final winner

Cody Gakpo has been something of a League Cup specialist since arriving at Anfield, could a potential trip to Wembley in March be the perfect time to etch his name into folklore?

Diogo Jota – Keep injury-free

Another relatively easy one. He consistently shows us what we’ve been missing when he returns, we’d just prefer him not to be missing in the first place!