Liverpool were on the receiving end of some poor decisions against Fulham, with former referee Mike Dean admitting one huge mistake was made by VAR.

The Reds could only draw 2-2 at home to the Cottagers on Saturday afternoon, but there were positives to take from an exciting Premier League clash.

Andy Robertson was sent-off in the 17th minute, but Liverpool displayed their powers of recovery once again, twice coming from behind to secure a hard-earned point.

While Robertson’s red card was fully warranted, following a last-ditch foul on former Liverpool player Harry Wilson, one extremely questionable decision happened beforehand.

Andrea Pereira’s shocking tackle on Ryan Gravenberch was only deemed to be a yellow card, despite replays clearly showing that he had raked the achilles of the Dutchman.

Andreas Pereira gives Fulham the lead over Liverpool ? Mike Dean believes he should have had a red card… pic.twitter.com/VmBnQcMXsJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2024

Salt was rubbed into Liverpool’s wounds when Pereira opened the scoring, and speaking on Soccer Saturday, Dean admitted that he shouldn’t have even been on the pitch.

“Pereira caught Gravenberch on the top of his Achilles and scraped down. He’s nowhere near the ball. He knew what he was doing,” he said.

“It’s 100 percent a red card.”

That’s the most embarrassing refereeing performance I’ve ever seen. Is this what we’re get now because their mate’s been sacked? — Ian Salmon (@IanRSalmon) December 14, 2024

This is just another reminder of the level of ineptitude among Premier League referees, with baffling decisions being made on a weekly basis.

Quite how Stuart Attwell in the VAR booth could look back at Pereira’s tackle and not see it as a red card offence is unfathomable.

While clearly the standout poor decision of the day, Tony Harrington’s performance as referee was generally among the poorest of the season.

Joe Gomez was clearly fouled inside the penalty area during the second half, only for nothing to be given, and the Anfield crowd was left fuming with constant iffy calls.

Premier League titles are so often won by fine margins, and the decision not to show Pereira a red card ultimately played a big part in the result.

Had the correct call been made, Fulham would have been down to 10 men and Liverpool would likely have won with ease, so Arne Slot has every right to fume.