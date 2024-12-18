➔ SUPPORT US
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's Amara Nallo (L) and Trey Nyoni on the pitch before the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

18-year-old Amara Nallo made “huge progress” to earn Liverpool first-team spot

Academy centre-back Amara Nallo has made Liverpool’s first-team squad for the first time under Arne Slot, after being hailed for his “huge progress” this season.

Nallo, 18, was named in the matchday squad for the Reds’ trip to Newcastle in the Premier League, making it the third time he has joined the first team.

His two previous involvements came as an unused substitute under Jurgen Klopp, in the 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup in February and the 1-1 draw with Man City in the league two weeks later.

But having been part of the senior setup during pre-season, Nallo earned his maiden call-up under Slot following a number of injuries.

With Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas all sidelined, the teenager joined his fellow academy teammate Trey Nyoni on the bench at St James’ Park.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's captain Amara Nallo (L) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Youth League game between Liverpool FC Under-19's and Bologna FC 1909 Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It comes after Nallo was praised for his “huge progress” by U21s coach Barry Lewtas towards the start of the season – and going from strength to strength since.

“Amara Nallo has made huge progress, there’s no question of that,” Lewtas told the club’s official website in August.

“I’m really proud of the progress he has made, and he should be proud as well. The work he has put in.

“The things we have asked of him are demanding, especially when it comes to the defensive line and how we want to defend.

“It’s not easy and you have to concentrate – sometimes the easy option is not to do what we do. I’ve spoken to him about this, he deserves all the credit. It’s nice.”

COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Liverpool's Amara Nallo during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Nallo – who only turned 18 in November – has been an ever-present for Liverpool U21s in the league and the U19s in the UEFA Youth League so far this season, including four out of five games as captain for the latter.

The youngster, signed from West Ham in 2023, has also worn the armband for the U21s in their last two league fixtures, as recognition of his growing leadership.

That Lewtas has seen fit to name Nallo captain is a sign of his belief in the youngster, who has developed swiftly at the heart of the defence.

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's Amara Nallo during the UEFA Youth League match day 1 game between AC Milan Under-19's and Liverpool FC Under-19's at Centro Sportivo Vismara. The game ended 0-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A front-footed, aggressive defender, he quickly got the nerves out of his system with a handful of errors early on last season and is now an unflappable presence at the back.

There are similarities with Ibrahima Konate‘s style of play in Nallo’s game, which will no doubt have endeared him to Slot and his first-team coaching staff.

While highly unlikely to come off the bench against Newcastle, it is not out of the realms of possibility that he goes on to feature against either Girona in the Champions League or Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

