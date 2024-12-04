Arne Slot has made three changes as Liverpool line up against Newcastle at St James’ Park, looking to maintain or even extend their lead at the top.

Victory in the north-east would at the very least keep Liverpool nine points clear at the Premier League‘s summit.

It is a tantalising prospect with a third of the campaign already played, but Slot and his players are forced to deal with a mounting injury list.

That includes Alisson, who misses out again as Caoimhin Kelleher makes his seventh consecutive start with no risks taken with the No. 1.

Kelleher starts behind a defence of Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch joins Van Dijk in upholding his record of starting every Premier League game so far, the Dutchman joined in midfield by Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

And there is a change in attack as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are joined by Darwin Nunez up front.

Without Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota, Slot’s options from the bench include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz.

Academy centre-back Amara Nallo, 18, has also made the squad.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nyoni, Diaz

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Targett, Kelly, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Barnes, Wilson, Osula