NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister sees his shot hit the post during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Newcastle vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League clash here

Liverpool take on Newcastle in the Premier League as the Reds look to maintain their nine-point lead at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest from St James’ Park.

Kickoff at St James’ is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Teams

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Targett, Kelly, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Osula, Barnes, Wilson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nyoni, Diaz

