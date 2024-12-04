Liverpool take on Newcastle in the Premier League as the Reds look to maintain their nine-point lead at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest from St James’ Park.

Kickoff at St James’ is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Teams

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Targett, Kelly, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Osula, Barnes, Wilson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nyoni, Diaz

Our coverage updates automatically below: