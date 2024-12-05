Liverpool were superb in dispatching of Tottenham 6-3 on Sunday afternoon, with one celebration catching the eye the most.

The Reds have ensured that they go into Christmas top of the Premier League by four points with a game in hand, following an emphatic win at Spurs.

Mohamed Salah overtook Billy Liddell, Luis Diaz scored twice and there were also goals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Here are five things we spotted from Liverpool’s thrilling victory.

A celebration to remember

It was Diaz who got the ball rolling on Sunday, heading home brilliantly from Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s inch-perfect cross.

The pair celebrated in style in the seconds afterwards, with Diaz polishing his teammate’s boot, appreciating his creative brilliance.

Some of the passing and crossing on show from Trent was frankly ludicrous at times, in what was a superb performance.

There’s no other full-back in the world who comes close to his level on the ball – sign that new deal, please!

Szoboszlai can’t believe his eyes

Speaking of Trent’s brilliance, he clearly has an admirer in Szoboszlai.

After Diaz had buried his teammate’s cross, the Hungarian could only turn around in awe of his quality.

Have we ever seen a full-back with more natural creative ability?

Dom’s keepie-uppies

Forgot about him taking some time to do casual keepie-uppies during the match ? pic.twitter.com/6eg37fz5FI — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) December 23, 2024

Szoboszlai was outstanding for Liverpool all afternoon, pushing Salah and Diaz hard for the Man of the Match award.

The Hungarian was a force both in and out of possession and the Reds’ dominance even saw him showboating at one point.

After the break, Szoboszlai nonchalantly did a few keepie-uppies on the touchline, as Liverpool cruised to victory.

Was this Dom’s best-ever performance for the Reds?

Diaz’s unique footwork on show

Luis Diaz vs Tottenham Hotspur (A) pic.twitter.com/JWv8HzZ0JC — sim (@lfcsim) December 23, 2024

Diaz is enjoying a superb season, silencing those who criticised his lack of ruthless end product last term.

It’s now seven goals in 11 Premier League starts for the winger in 2024/25, but he also remains a hugely entertaining player.

One incredible piece of footwork outlined Diaz’s talent, with the winger deciding against doing a rabona at the last second, showing amazing speed of thought to adjust his body and chip the ball over Pedro Porro.

Go and attempt that one in the park or the garden and try not to injure yourself!

Spurs are not a serious club

Tottenham promoting Squid games whilst losing 6-3 to Liverpool… pic.twitter.com/WFP7LwNWi7 — The 44 ?? (@The_Forty_Four) December 22, 2024

The term ‘Spursy’ has been used as a stick to beat Tottenham with down the years, suggesting a weak mentality within the club.

They don’t help themselves, though!

Shout out to Spurs for fully committing to The Squid Games advertising by allowing themselves to be murdered on TV — Bardi (@BardiTEI) December 22, 2024

Before Sunday’s game, a bizarre show was put on for the supporters, inspired by the Netflix hit Squid Game, with figures dressed up in the uniform from the show on the sidelines.

Spurs have struck a deal with the streaming service and this was their way of promoting the release of the new series.

What a club!

What a day for Liverpool!

pic.twitter.com/HfQoR57SXR — Liverpool Pictures That Go Hard (@LFCPicsHard) December 22, 2024

This photo from the game just sums up how we’re all feeling after that win…

What a perfect early Christmas present that was from the best team in Europe.