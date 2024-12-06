Liverpool’s collapse late last season was blamed on a myriad of issues, least of all the news of Jurgen Klopp‘s departure – but Alexis Mac Allister insists it played no part.

When Klopp announced he was leaving the club in January, Liverpool were sitting at the top of the table with a one-point advantage over Man City after 21 games played.

The Reds went on to win the League Cup and talk slowly started to build over the potential of another shot at a historic quadruple, but then it all started to crumble.

A lead was squandered at Old Trafford in the FA Cup, Atalanta knocked the Reds out of the Europa League and, in the end, Klopp’s side finished nine points off the league winners.

The German’s bombshell news was often used as the reason for Liverpool’s demise due to the emotional toll it may have taken, but Mac Allister does not believe that was the case.

“I don’t think it affected us, no,” he told Gary Lineker on The Rest Is Football Podcast. “Maybe that could be the excuse, we could blame him. But I don’t think that affected us.

“We just ran out of energy at the end, and when you compete teams against teams like Arsenal and City, you have to be at your best.

“So no, I don’t think Jurgen’s departure affected us. But, of course, it was a surprise for everyone.”

Mac Allister revealed he first found out the news that Klopp would be leaving from Mo Salah after the players were told to report for a meeting, he explained:

“It was a surprise because no one expected it. I think at the time we were first or second in the league so it was a good moment, so there was no reason to leave.

“We had a meeting, he explained he was leaving and we just had to accept it.

“I think everyone was in shock because nobody expected it, that was the main thing. Why is he leaving? But we understood it was his decision, we really respected it.

“He earned the right to do whatever he wanted.”