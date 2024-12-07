Alexis Mac Allister will be afforded a rare 11 days away from competitive action after the Merseyside derby was postponed on Saturday.

Storm Darragh has wreaked havoc on the fixture calendar, with the Goodison derby now needing to be rescheduled for later in the season.

It was a game that was to see Mac Allister serve his one-match ban after reaching the yellow card threshold with his caution against Newcastle.

The postponement of the game now means that the Argentine must serve his suspension in Liverpool’s next league game, which is against Fulham at Anfield on December 14.

As he also needs to serve a one-match ban against Girona in the Champions League on Tuesday, having reached the three-card threshold, he will now not be available until the trip to Southampton.

Girona (A) – December 10

– December 10 Fulham (H) – December 14

– December 14 Southampton (A) – December 18

– December 18 Tottenham (A) – December 22

Liverpool’s return to St Mary’s is for their League Cup quarter-final on December 18, meaning Mac Allister has a rare break from competitive action.

Having carried a niggle earlier in the campaign, the 11-day ‘break’ will come as a boost and inject fresh legs into midfield on his return – which is invaluable at this time of the year.

The No. 10 will, of course, still be partaking in training but he just won’t have the same demands of competitive action as his teammates.

Slot questions suspension

Mac Allister reached the suspension threshold with a soft yellow card at Newcastle and Arne Slot is also aware that Ryan Gravenberch is just one away from the same fate.

Speaking ahead of the now postponed derby, Slot questioned how it has reached this point as “we hardly make any fouls.”

Slot said: “Gravenberch is one card away from suspension. How is this possible because we hardly make any fouls?

“If you look at the decisions you can argue that it was not correct for Alexis’s yellow.

“Players will get suspended but we have three of the main four midfielders, and (Harvey) Elliott is on his way back, so it is not our main worry.”