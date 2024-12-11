Alisson starred on his return to the side in Liverpool’s 1-0 win away to Girona, on what was a solid night of performances overall.

Arne Slot‘s side already had one foot in the Champions League knockout rounds heading into Tuesday’s clash as they kept up their 100 percent record in the competition.

Mohamed Salah‘s penalty was the difference between the two sides, with Liverpool not needing to be at their best in Spain – not that Slot was happy about that!

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Alisson (8.3) returned to the team and got the highest rating against Girona.

It was like he had never been away, with the Brazilian making five important saves throughout to see Slot hail him as “the best goalkeeper in the world” when speaking to the press post-match.

This Is Anfield‘s Adam Beattie described Alisson as the “best in the business,” adding that he “dealt with everything thrown at him.”

Thankfully, Ian Doyle of the Echo pointed out that the 32-year-old showed “no sign of being bothered by his hamstring injury,” too.

Andy Robertson (7.4) enjoyed a good outing at left-back, being denied in the second half and going about his defensive duties expertly.

GOAL’s Gill Clark hailed the Scot’s “great delivery from corners,” as he won both tackles on the night and completed 93 percent of his passes, per FotMob.

In third place was Virgil van Dijk (7.3), as his near-perfect season continues.

Beattie felt it was an “assured performance from the big man,” with Clark pointing out that he was “good in possession.”

Darwin Nunez (5.2) was disappointing, however, picking up the lowest score and simply not having a big enough impact leading the line with just 16 touches (the fewest of any starter).

Next up for Liverpool is Saturday’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League (3pm GMT).