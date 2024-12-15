Saturday’s battle of the Robbos had one clear winner, but suggestions Liverpool’s ideal left-back signing was playing for Fulham ignore one big flaw.

For some, seeing Andy Robertson line up against Antonee Robinson represented the present and future of Arne Slot‘s left flank; the visiting full-back held up as an ideal replacement.

The two ARs only reinforced that belief as Robertson was sent off after just 17 minutes and Robinson produced another display of ferocious attacking power that saw him assist both of Fulham‘s goals.

It was Robinson’s lofted cross for Andreas Pereira which was deflected beyond Alisson via Robertson’s knee for 1-0, before the USA international easily ghosted past Jarell Quansah to deliver a cutback for Rodrigo Munez’s flick to make it 2-1 late on.

No player contested (14) or won (eight) more duels than Fulham‘s No. 33, who also created the most chances (four) for either side and touched the ball more times than any other visiting player (60) per FotMob.

“What a performance,” was Fulham manager Marco Silva’s reaction.

“It was difficult to express in words the performance this afternoon – again, it’s not the first time.

“I know that he’s a player that if I have to play again in two or three days’ time, he’s going to be ready again.

“He’s a great athlete, but the way he’s been improving in our defensive process, some defensive setups, he’s always open-minded to learn and he’s been improving.

“And of course, in attack, he’s already the full-back with the most assists from open play in the Premier League. Last season he was as well.

“It shows the way he’s been improving, because a player that arrives so many times there, he has to be decisive and I think this season he’s showing more of that.

“But as well, playing against Salah, a lot of situations one-vs-one, the way he was brave, the way he was assertive and aggressive in the right way, with a yellow card from 25, 30 minutes into the game, even so always really aggressive in a good way.

“Up and down every single time, what a performance.

“For me, he’s a great example, one of the greatest in our dressing room. The way he works, the way he’s been playing, he’s been brilliant for us and we are really pleased to have him.”

A model professional, league-leading in his output and now proven up against a player widely considered the best in the world in his position in Mohamed Salah – Silva seemed to be making quite the pitch for interested parties.

But the Portuguese was quick to downplay any suggestions that Robinson could leave Fulham in the January transfer window.

“I don’t want to speak too much about him, because I know this coming January there’s going to be the same story about Robinson,” he insisted.

“Really I don’t want to go in that direction. Robinson is really focused in the way he wants to work and behave and let’s keep him as focused as we can.”

Too late, perhaps. Of course, clubs who are likely to take a punt on Fulham‘s only outfield ever-present this season will already be well aware of what he can offer.

Those qualities will be appreciated within Liverpool’s recruitment setup, but despite Robinson outshining Robertson at Anfield, there is little chance the Reds will pursue a deal for him.

No, not because he came through Everton‘s academy – more for the fact that, come August next year, Robinson will turn 28 and would, if he joined, be one of the oldest players in Slot’s current squad.

Liverpool players in Antonee Robinson’s age bracket

Given the growing calls to replace Robertson, who turns 31 in March, a move for the Milton Keynes-born American would not make business sense to the Anfield hierarchy.

That group, led by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, will no doubt be scouring the market for left-backs as a priority.

There is mounting evidence that a player who Jurgen Klopp warned “cannot play every season 50-something games” as it would “limit his career” – only to then play him in 50-something games every season – has begun to experience a decline.

Robertson remains a world-class left-back when fit and firing, and it should be noted that he was a standout in the 1-0 win over Girona just four days before his shocker against Fulham, but he can no longer match that description with such regularity.

His red card on Saturday was not a one-off, with a torrid evening up against Arsenal‘s Bukayo Saka and penalties conceded in back-to-back games against Southampton and Real Madrid also blotting his copybook this season.

And while Slot argued that the blow suffered from Issa Diop’s nasty challenge earlier in the game contributed to his sloppy work in bringing down Harry Wilson, there will surely be an acceptance that Robertson is a fading force.

Replacing a soon-to-be 31-year-old with a soon-to-be 28-year-old will not wash with Fenway Sports Group, regardless of the levels to which Antonee Robinson is currently operating.

The situation around Salah’s contract talks only serves to highlight how big a factor age is in decisions over recruitment and retention.

More feasible options could come in Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez, 21, Wolves‘ Rayan Ait-Nouri, 23 or Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, 18; players with both age on their side and experience under their belt.

As while Liverpool are left to ruminate over a player who, though key, appears to have passed his peak, there is no sense targeting another who, regardless of whether or not he just lit up Anfield, will be reaching his own soon enough.