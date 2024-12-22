Arne Slot has summed up the unpredictable nature of the Premier League title race by saying he “didn’t expect Chelsea to drop points” as Liverpool stayed top.

Liverpool went into their 4.30pm kickoff at Tottenham knowing that they would hold their place at the top of the table for Christmas regardless of their result.

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at Everton earlier in the day, squandering a chance to at least briefly overtake the Reds at the Premier League summit.

It mattered little anyway, with Slot’s side earning all three points in north London with a 6-3 victory that was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Having seen Liverpool drop points to Newcastle and Fulham in their last two league clashes, though, the Dutchman is aware of the standards needed to stay on top throughout the campaign.

Asked in his post-match press conference whether there is any significance in being top at Christmas, Slot agreed while pointing out that he “didn’t expect Chelsea to drop points.”

“Of course it means something, because you always prefer to be where we are at the moment than be in another position in the league table,” he said.

“But you know just as well as I know, because I’ve won the league once, how hard it is to win it.

“You have to keep on going, keep on going, every three days you have to be on top of your game, every minute of the game.

“That’s why it’s so hard to win it, because it’s not always easy to show up every three or four days.

“We saw last week that in a moment you can get a red card – which was quite a debate afterwards, not by me, but by other people – these things can happen in a season.

“And in Newcastle, 3-2 up, you expect to win it and we misjudge the situation and we drop two points.

“That’s the Premier League. I didn’t expect Chelsea to drop points today as well, so it can happen in every game.

“That’s what makes the league so special, that’s why so many people want to see – and that’s why we play at Christmas time!”

Liverpool will now face Leicester on Boxing Day able to add least maintain their four-point lead at the top, with their own trip to Goodison Park still to be rescheduled following postponement earlier this month.

Chelsea, meanwhile, host Fulham and Arsenal are at home to Ipswich, with champions Man City going into the festive fixtures in seventh behind Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.