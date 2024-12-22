Arne Slot saluted the best away performance of his Liverpool reign after a 6-3 victory at Tottenham opened up a four-point lead at the Premier League summit.

The Reds produced a masterful attacking display in north London with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on target twice along with efforts either side of half-time by Alexis Mac Allister and the imperious Dominik Szoboszlai.

It was a thoroughly-deserved success for Slot’s men and made it 21 triumphs in 25 matches since he replaced Jurgen Klopp this summer in further evidence Liverpool are the best team in the country right now, but the 46-year-old pointed out they were not perfect in the capital.

“It was very good. Maybe it was our best performance away from home, although I really like what I saw from Man United as well,” Slot said in reference to the 3-0 win at Old Trafford in September.

“Until the 60th to 65th minute, I really, really enjoyed what I saw. Of course we were caught one time in bringing the ball out from the back and it immediately led to a goal for Tottenham.

“I think if we would have gone into the dressing room with a 2-1 [half-time] lead, that would not have done justice to all the chances we had. That is why I was quite happy with the fact we scored for 3-1.

“Then 4-1, 5-1, incredible display, but then you also saw, no matter how much quality players you have, if they think they don’t have to run any more in this league and especially against Tottenham, because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create.

“That’s what they did and they scored two goals. I was happy that the sixth one went in to be fair.”

Liverpool were assured of top spot at Christmas before kick-off when second-placed Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Merseyside rivals Everton.

However, Slot warned his team there was a long way to go.

He added: “Of course it means something because you always prefer to be where we are at the moment than to be in another position in the league table, but you know just as well as I know – because I have won the league once – how hard it is to win it.

“You have to keep going, keep on going. Every three days you have to be on the top of your game. Every minute and that’s why it is so hard to win it.

“It is not always easy to show up every three or four days. We saw last week [against Fulham] that in a moment you can get a red card.

“These things can happen in a season. In Newcastle 3-2 up, you expect to win it and we drop two points. That’s the Premier League.

“I didn’t expect Chelsea to drop points today as well, so it can happen in every game and that’s what makes this league so special. That’s why so many people want to see it and why we play at Christmas time.”

Spurs – who had eight players missing – could never reach the energy levels of a midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final triumph over Manchester United, but Ange Postecoglou defended his depleted team, who are 11th.

“Credit to Liverpool, they are a very good side and are in a great moment. It was just a bridge too far for us,” Postecoglou acknowledged.

“I have massive admiration for the efforts these players are putting in for this club at the moment.

“We know what a difficult situation it is and that’s not going to change in the short term. We’ve just got to push on.”