There were impressive performances across the board in Liverpool’s barmy 6-3 win away to Tottenham on Sunday, in a statement performance from the Reds.

Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool

Premier League (16), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

December 22, 2024

Goals: Maddison 41′, Kulusevski 72′, Solanke 83′; Diaz 23′ 85′, Mac Allister 36′, Szoboszlai 46′, Salah 54′ 61′

Alisson (out of 10) – 8

Making his first away start in 11 weeks, Alisson was his usual reliable self between the sticks, even if he conceded three times.

Unlike Fraser Forster, Liverpool’s No. 1 used the ball well and he could arguably do nothing for any of Spurs’ goals.

He will have enjoyed watching the masterclass going on in front of him and made one great save to deny Brennan Johnson late on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 9

Has there been a better passer and crosser of the ball in Premier League history?

Alexander-Arnold was a joy to watch against Spurs, starting imperiously with a sublime lofted pass into Mohamed Salah.

He then assisted superbly, finding Luis Diaz with a perfect cross, and generally displayed world-class quality throughout, forcing Forster into one good save from distance.

Joe Gomez – 8

Gomez has had an up-and-down few weeks, excelling in some games but struggling against Newcastle, but he was excellent here.

The centre-back was a calm presence alongside Virgil van Dijk, putting out fires and showing quality in possession when needed.

Read the game immaculately on a day that almost made you forget Ibrahima Konate!

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Another day, another Van Dijk masterclass.

There were times on Sunday when it felt like he was playing against a bunch of children, overpowering Spurs’ attackers and nailing every aspect of his game.

One imperious first touch when an awkward long ball was played over the top summed up his brilliance, but he loses a mark for allowing Dominic Solanke to score a little too easily.

Andy Robertson – 8

Robertson is Liverpool’s most under-fire player at the moment, not least after his red card against Fulham, but he shone in north London.

The Scot did well against the in-form Dejan Kulusevski, if troubled a few times early on, and he should be happy with the shift he put in.

Key interception in the lead up to Liverpool’s fifth goal and provided the cross for the second.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Gravenberch remains an ever-present in the Premier League this season and this was another impressive performance.

Biting into tackles, covering ground and breaking the lines with his athleticism, the Dutchman was simply too good for Spurs’ midfielders.

The strides he has made this season are quite remarkable.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

Back in the team in the league after suspension last weekend, Mac Allister was another shining light.

A metronomic presence in the Reds’ midfield, the Argentine and Gravenberch have forged a great understanding, and he headed home his side’s second goal.

Granted, it was Mac Allister’s sloppy touch that allowed Maddison to score, but we’ll let him off!

Dominik Szoboszlai – 9

Szoboszlai has received criticism at times this season, gaining less praise than the other midfielders, but displays such as these make you wonder why.

He was everywhere, providing a relentless work ethic and also elite quality on the ball.

The Reds’ No.8 was involved in the Mac Allister’s goal and Salah’s second, as well as slotting home himself just before half-time.

Mohamed Salah – 9 (Man of the Match)

It feels like Salah makes a piece of history every time he plays.

His assist for Szoboszlai’s goal saw him become the first ever player in Premier League history to register at least 10 goals and assists apiece in a season before Christmas.

Salah then equalled and overtook Billy Liddell‘s tally for Liverpool to move into 4th in the Reds’ all-time goalscorers list, outlining what a true all-time great he is.

Also teed-up Diaz for his second of the game. The best player in the world on current form.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Used in his strongest left wing role, as has been the norm under Arne Slot, this was another effective showing from Gakpo.

Others were better on the day, and certain pieces of decision-making were frustrating, but the positives still easily outweighed the negatives.

Heavily involved the melee before Salah made it 5-1.

Luis Diaz – 9

Diaz led the line instead of Darwin Nunez and he emphatically repaid Slot’s faith in him.

Liverpool’s No.7 started and completed the scoring and was always a huge threat, giving Spurs’ defenders nightmares.

Meanwhile, Diaz’s work rate off the ball was relentless throughout, showing what a great team player he is.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (on for Gakpo, 68′) – 7 – Looked lively, getting more invaluable minutes at the same time.

Curtis Jones (on for Mac Allister, 68′) – 6 – Did fine, but Liverpool conceded twice shortly after he came on.

Harvey Elliott (on for Salah, 86′) – 6 – Neat and tidy, but unnoticed.

Darwin Nunez (on for Diaz, 86′) – 6 – Not on the pitch for long enough to create his usual mayhem!

Subs not used: Kelleher, Endo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Nyoni

Arne Slot – 10

After two draws in a row in the league, Slot will have known the importance of bouncing back.

The Dutchman got a sensational display out of his side, nailing his team selection and overcoming a big obstacle over the festive period.

The job that Slot is doing is quite remarkable and this was Liverpool’s biggest statement yet in the Premier League title race.

The Reds performed like champions and their head coach deserves endless praise for the job he is doing.