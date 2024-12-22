Liverpool ensured they are four points clear at Christmas – with a game in hand – with an incredible 6-3 win over Tottenham marking a record night for Mo Salah.

Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool

Premier League (16) | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

December 22, 2024

Goals

Diaz 23′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Mac Allister 36′

Maddison 41′

Szoboszlai 45+1′ (assist – Salah)

Salah 54′

Salah 61′ (assist – Szoboszlai)

Kulusevski 72′

Solanke 83′

Diaz 85′ (assist – Salah)

With seven key players back after a rest and a ragged Tottenham side unchanged from three days previous, Liverpool were expected to take the fight to their hosts in their push for a comfortable lead at Christmas.

They were almost in front within two minutes after another howler from Fraser Forster – so nearly the villain as Man United fought back in midweek – but Salah could only fire his gift into the side-netting.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s outrageous passing and Salah’s sheer will to score were features of the opening stages, the Egyptian denied by Forster, then twice by Djed Spence and then once by the crossbar, with five shots in the first 20 minutes.

It was Alexander-Arnold who teed up the opener with another stunning delivery, whipping in a perfect ball for Luis Diaz who headed into the bottom corner for a goal the PGMOL could not deny this time.

Liverpool were all over Tottenham and were deservedly 2-0 up before long, with Andy Robertson‘s hopeful cross bouncing off bodies and into the path of Alexis Mac Allister, who reacted first to nod in.

Spurs, such is their nature, grabbed one back with minutes left in the first half, James Maddison producing a brilliant finish from outside the box, but then conceded again with a flowing counter seeing Salah feed Dominik Szoboszlai for 3-1.

Half time: Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool kept up the pace after the break and were 4-1 up within 10 minutes of the restart, another blistering counter seeing Salah eventually turn home to draw level with Billy Liddell as the all-time fourth-highest goalscorer in the club’s history.

Seven minutes later and Salah moved clear of Liddell with his 229th goal for the Reds, tapping in after excellent work from the outstanding Szoboszlai as Tottenham floundered.

With his side in complete control, Arne Slot opted to withdraw Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo as Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent on in a display of the strength of his squad.

The pace slowed and Tottenham were able to score another through Dejan Kulusevski and then one more through Dominic Solanke, though few beyond Slot, his staff and the players themselves will have been concerned.

Liverpool were so far adrift that it mattered little on the day, with Diaz restoring a three-goal lead after another emphatic move, firing into the bottom corner from Salah’s second assist of the day.

With a trip to Leicester – beaten 3-0 by Wolves earlier on Sunday – to come on Boxing Day, the Reds can enjoy their place at the top of the three for Christmas.

TIA Man of the Match: Mo Salah

Referee: Sam Barrott

Tottenham: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr (Bergvall 58′), Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison (Johnson 58′), Son (Werner 82′); Solanke

Subs not used: Austin, Reguilon, Udogie, Dorrington, Olusesi, Lankshear

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister (Jones 68′); Salah (Elliott 86′), Gakpo (Jota 68′), Diaz (Nunez 86′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Nyoni

Next match: Leicester (A) – Premier League – Thursday, December 26, 8pm (GMT)