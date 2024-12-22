Mohamed Salah has moved up Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring chart, with a brace in Sunday’s 6-3 win at Tottenham seeing him overtake Billy Liddell into fourth.

Salah went into the weekend knowing he could at least equal one of the most legendary players in Liverpool history if he found the back of the net.

He eventually scored two and assisted two in an emphatic victory in north London, which means he has leapfrogged Liddell as Liverpool’s fourth-top goalscorer of all time.

The Egyptian is now on 229 goals for the club, with Liddell dropping to fifth with 228 – his last for the club coming in 1960.

Salah is only 12 off third-highest goalscorer Gordon Hodgson (241) and could feasibly overtake the wartime striker before this season ends.

That fact only emphasises why Liverpool will be desperate to tie Salah down to a new contract, with talks ongoing over an extension to a deal that expires at the end of the season.

The player himself is reportedly open to agreeing terms as short as 12 months, which shows his desire to stay, but the hope will be that he will commit for even longer.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, it was put to Salah that if he was aiming as high as Ian Rush – at No. 1 with 346 goals – he would certainly need to stay.

“I don’t know how he scored that many goals, to be fair,” he joked.

“I think that the football in that time was quite seven-against-seven, it wasn’t really 11 against 11!

“But he’s a great legend for the club and we have a good contact, so wherever I’m going to end my career on I’m happy about it. So let’s see.”

Asked if there was any update on his future, Salah simply declined.