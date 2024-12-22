➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) after scoring the first goal with a diving header during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Trent Alexander-Arnold “absolutely unplayable” as Gary Neville agrees with fans

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a stunning display as Liverpool overcame Tottenham with a 6-3 win, with one rival fan calling him “absolutely unplayable.”

Under the microscope even more so this season due to his contract situation, Alexander-Arnold has by his own coach’s admission had his “ups and downs.”

But the vice-captain was certainly at his best on Sunday, with an outstanding performance in Liverpool’s 6-3 victory in north London kicked off with an assist for Luis Diaz.

Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool – Player Ratings

According to FotMob, Alexander-Arnold created more chances than any other player, with four, as well as recording the most touches (93) and defensive actions (13).

Heavily involved throughout, it is no surprise that the right-back was lauded by Liverpool fans – but such was his form that he was also praised by rivals alike.

Among those impressed with his creativity in particular was Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville, who compared him to Kevin De Bruyne, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

“There are very few players in Premier League history who can land it on a sixpence like that,” Neville said after Alexander-Arnold’s assist.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“De Bruyne, Beckham, Gerrard in his prime. It’s absolutely perfect.”

For once it is hard to argue with Neville’s take, with this more evidence that Liverpool should be trying all they can to keep their No. 66 at Anfield beyond the end of the season.

When he is on this form there really is no better right-back in world football – nor a better playmaker for that matter.

