Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a stunning display as Liverpool overcame Tottenham with a 6-3 win, with one rival fan calling him “absolutely unplayable.”

Under the microscope even more so this season due to his contract situation, Alexander-Arnold has by his own coach’s admission had his “ups and downs.”

But the vice-captain was certainly at his best on Sunday, with an outstanding performance in Liverpool’s 6-3 victory in north London kicked off with an assist for Luis Diaz.

According to FotMob, Alexander-Arnold created more chances than any other player, with four, as well as recording the most touches (93) and defensive actions (13).

Heavily involved throughout, it is no surprise that the right-back was lauded by Liverpool fans – but such was his form that he was also praised by rivals alike.

Laughable how good Trent is. Best of all time and it’s so obvious. He’s literally a match winner at right back — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) December 22, 2024

You give him space. He sends a great ball to Diaz head. You try to press him after getting a bad pass, force him to his weak foot, yet he sends a 40 yards long ball and kills you easily. Trent Alexander Arnold. Superstar. — IB (@blankhndle) December 22, 2024

Trent is just fully the best RB in the world now, fairs. — 2 Cold Scorpio (@Ic3Evaa) December 22, 2024

Mohamed Salah will get all the plaudits. But Trent Alexander Arnold was absolutely unplayable today. — B. (@InvertTheWing) December 22, 2024

Trent's accuracy and precision on his long passes are not human, the way he can see all his teammates' runs, pick the best one out and adjust the power and effect to his teammate's run amazes me everytime. what a player to have. — appie? (@appie_cfc) December 22, 2024

Players mess about in training and try passing the ball with different spins & techniques. Trent consistently does that in the biggest matches. — Talking Tactics (@TalkinTactics) December 22, 2024

You cannot replace Trent’s delivery. Unreal — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) December 22, 2024

Still feels like we underrate Trent by categorizing his creativity as being from a fullback. He's not just a historically creative for a fullback, he's one of the great creators of this era period — Bd@irB@ll (@Bd_irB_ll) December 22, 2024

Liverpool gotta throw everything at Trent because how do you replace a game winning RB like this — G (@Gideoomatic) December 22, 2024

This is one of the best RB’s to ever grace the game. The creative force of an elite attacking midfielder. De Bruyne-esque in those right-half spaces. Underrated defensive dueller. Empathetic passer. Complete ball-striker. Intelligent. Relentless. Cafu. Alves. Trent. Alberto https://t.co/YIkm7Kn900 — CounterPressers (@CounterPressers) December 22, 2024

Trent fair enough, write down whatever numbers you like fella — Will ? (@AnfieldMagic) December 22, 2024

this is probably trent’s best performance this season… — ? (@k9prods) December 22, 2024

Don’t try to kid yourselves and suggest Trent isn’t needed in the Slot system. There isn’t anyone like him. We tend to forget how teams can’t push on us the way they want because he’s the best ‘first-touch distributor’ in the world. That right foot is priceless. ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/dCmtoEcUoj — Asim (@asim_lfc) December 22, 2024

Among those impressed with his creativity in particular was Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville, who compared him to Kevin De Bruyne, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

“There are very few players in Premier League history who can land it on a sixpence like that,” Neville said after Alexander-Arnold’s assist.

“De Bruyne, Beckham, Gerrard in his prime. It’s absolutely perfect.”

For once it is hard to argue with Neville’s take, with this more evidence that Liverpool should be trying all they can to keep their No. 66 at Anfield beyond the end of the season.

When he is on this form there really is no better right-back in world football – nor a better playmaker for that matter.