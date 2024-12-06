➔ SUPPORT US
Everton desperate to neutralise Mo Salah but “chaos at the back” spells trouble

Liverpool’s final trip to Goodison Park promises to be an emotional occasion, with Mohamed Salah a huge threat to Everton‘s chaotic defence.

The Reds head across Stanley Park for the last time on Saturday lunchtime, in what is a huge Premier League game for both sides.

Arne Slot‘s Liverpool men slipped up at Newcastle on Wednesday, so a response is vital at Goodison against a Blues team who thumped Wolves 4-0 in midweek.

With the derby edging closer, we spoke to Everton fan and writer Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) to preview a significant afternoon for so many reasons.

 

How happy are you with Everton’s season so far?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 9, 2024: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford. Man Utd won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We’ve had a nightmare really.

If nothing else, you’d expect a Sean Dyche team to be defensively organised, but chaos at the back combined with a terminal lack of goals has made for really grim watching.

A good result against Wolves was desperately needed, so hopefully, we can carry some of that momentum forward.

 

What’s your stance on Dyche’s future?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 9, 2024: Everton's manager Sean Dyche during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford. Man Utd won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Dyche has always felt like a bit of a supply teacher providing crisis cover.

It goes to show how we retcon an entire season based on recency bias because I’m intrigued to see how he does off the back of a big win.

The Friedkin takeover will be the acid test.

 

Who have been Everton’s best players? Who has struggled?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Iliman Ndiaye has been a bright spark in an otherwise grim season.

He is nippy, technically proficient and incisive.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal drought and the general timidity of his play has been sad to see. I’m hoping bagging two against Wolves will rejuvenate him.

The psychological impact of a poor run on strikers is remarkable.

 

How do you feel about the move away from Goodison? Right time?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, August 9, 2022: An aerial view of Goodison Park, the home stadium of Everton Football Club, with Anfield, home of Liverpool FC seen across Stanley Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Absolutely. A ground move has been mooted for at least as long as I’ve supported Everton and Bramley Moore looks incredible.

That’s coupled with financial stability in the long-term that a fancy new ground brings.

Your reminder that you’ve only got a few months left to use the pub quiz question “which football league ground is closest to the Mersey?” (Edgeley Park)

 

What are your thoughts on Arne Slot at Liverpool so far?

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Disappointingly good.

Arne Slot seems to have provided some real continuity and the change has looked almost seamless.

You often see new managers wanting to pointedly put their stamp on a team and I think he’s been wise to avoid that.

 

How do you assess the title race?

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal to make the score 2-3 during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s Liverpool’s to lose.

I think Arsenal will be your closest challengers, but Man City being stuck in a rut seems like your chance to win the title in front of fans.

 

What are your best and worst memories of this fixture?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s hard to top last spring because we’d been so poor going into it and managed to summon a definitive performance seemingly from nowhere.

With this being an early kickoff, which I don’t think anyone particularly enjoys, I think it’ll be that one that lives long in the memory.

The 4-1 defeat at Goodison Park in December 2021 was a low point.

You want a derby to at least be a contest and the one thing you want to avoid is meekly rolling over.

 

Looking ahead to Saturday, where will the key battles take place?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s gonna be a case of defensive organisation on our part.

Mo Salah seems to be scoring for fun, so it’s really about neutralising him if at all possible.

 

What’s your prediction?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A scrappy 0-0 would suit me just fine, but I daren’t predict how bad it could get if we concede early.

I just want us to make a game of it.

