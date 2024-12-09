Former referee Jon Moss has explained how a phone call from Jurgen Klopp changed the “the way” the Premier League is officiated, while also discussing David Coote’s derogatory comments about the ex-Liverpool manager.

As we know, Klopp wasn’t loved by all officials in the Premier League.

Moss, though, who has been Football Australia’s head of referees since October, has said Klopp was to thank for a key change in Premier League refereeing that benefits everyone.

After retiring from onfield duties in 2022, Moss became a select group director, responsible for managing Premier League referees alongside Howard Webb.

Speaking to the Athletic, the former official remembered how Klopp phoned him after Liverpool’s uncontroversial, opening-day 2-2 draw against Fulham in August 2022, which Andy Madley had refereed.

Moss recalled: “I picked it up and there was that undeniable voice that (Klopp) has.

“He said he wanted to talk about the game on Saturday because he felt (Roberto) Firmino had barely touched the ball.

“He said, ‘Your referee kept getting in the way every time he was about to receive the ball. Every time he passed it, Andy Madley appeared like a ghost and slid into the pass’.

“Andy was in the position that I expected him to be but that was no good for this style of play. That was a game changer for me overnight. So we sent it to the referee. We sent it to all the people that were observing the referees.

“And that’s why, in that moment, we decided we needed analysts. Because the way we referee had to change. And we needed to have that kind of information.”

This has led to every referee now receiving “a pre-match analysis pack that highlights how a team will set up for corners and free kicks, and how individual players have previously collected cautions,” writer Philip Buckingham added.

Jon Moss’ reaction to David Coote’s comments on Jurgen Klopp

The recently leaked video of referee Coote calling Jurgen Klopp a c*** has, for some, brought into question the integrity of officials.

Moss, who incidentally is James Milner‘s old PE teacher, thinks the video caused “damage” and “will add fuel to the fire” but insisted he always found Coote to be “hardworking, diligent and sensible.”

He explained: “You’ve always got to be careful as a match official how you conduct yourself and who you surround yourself with.

“It’s important to have a tight circle of friends that you trust. And then it’s about living your life appropriately to the position that you hold.

“David is a nice guy and I always found him to be hardworking, diligent and sensible. I hope that PGMOL conduct their investigations and when it comes to it he can move on either as a referee or in some other walk of life.

“What the public have to realise is that for a number of years English match officials have been held in high esteem right around the world because they’ve never been involved in match fixing or anything like that.

“These people are dedicated to the profession and they work really hard.

“Unfortunately, these stories, whether you believe them or not, will undoubtedly cause damage. Some fans already had that perception of referees and this will add fuel to the fire.

“All the people I worked with have always had the best interest of the game. And I would hope that will continue as well.”