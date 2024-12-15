Dominik Szoboszlai‘s influence on this Liverpool side is often felt most when he isn’t in the team – but the Hungarian was key with 10 men against Fulham.

In many ways, the role Szoboszlai is playing for Arne Slot‘s successful side is similar to that of Gini Wijnaldum under the head coach’s predecessor.

Wijnaldum was known as a supreme attacking player when he arrived at Anfield in 2016, but was forced to curb those tendencies until international duty as he instead held things together in midfield.

Under Slot, Szoboszlai is similarly, quietly influential, his industry in the middle of the park key to maintaining the control the Dutchman relishes.

As stats from FotMob show, that was again evident in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Fulham, with Liverpool spending 89 minutes – including stoppage time – with 10 men after Andy Robertson‘s red card.

From anonymous to everywhere

Interestingly, in the 17 minutes leading up to Robertson’s dismissal, no player touched the ball fewer times than Szoboszlai, who saw possession just once.

That resulted in a simple 10-yard pass.

But by the end of the game, it was only those in Slot’s reshuffled back line – Ryan Gravenberch (83), Trent Alexander-Arnold (83), Virgil van Dijk (83) and Joe Gomez (80) – who had more touches than Szoboszlai (54).

Gravenberch (eight), who excelled after dropping into defence, was the only player to win more duels, with Szoboszlai ending the game tied with Gomez, Cody Gakpo and substitute Diogo Jota on five.

Szoboszlai also drew the joint-most fouls (two) and won the joint-most tackles (two) with a 100 percent success rate.

Only Alisson (10) and Gravenberch (eight) made more ball recoveries (six) which, given the differences in their roles, highlights how effective Liverpool’s No. 8 was in hoovering up possession in midfield.

That is particularly impressive given the Reds were effectively short one midfielder as Gravenberch moved into the back line after Robertson’s red card, with Slot calling on Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones to perform the job of three men.

Not only did they do so, then, but Szoboszlai also created more chances than any other Liverpool player (three), combining that relentless energy with a much-needed cutting edge with crisp passing into the final third.

And to magnify that, his excellent numbers come despite being substituted in the 79th minute – and Jones shortly beforehand – as Slot rightly acknowledged the physical toll on his midfielders.

The shift Szoboszlai has put in today. I'm tired just watching him. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 14, 2024

Szoboszlai done the work of about 4 men today, never seen a player work that hard before. — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) December 14, 2024

Dominik Szoboszlai was exceptional yet again, relentless workrate with the extra running required while trying to create chances. Gave absolutely everything again. pic.twitter.com/NmmhENCrHo — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 14, 2024

The amount of running Szoboszlai and Jones are doing is insane. Respect — ~ (@TheLfcKop) December 14, 2024

Admittedly don't watch football to the detail I used to but that was the best I've seen Szoboszlai play for us — R8 ?? (@Nabyllionaire) December 14, 2024

While it may not be what most expected from Szoboszlai when he made his £60 million move from RB Leipzig last year, performances like these show that he is invaluable to Slot’s Liverpool.

The Reds could have wilted with 10 men but the team pulled together and produced an outstanding display that deserved three points – with their man in the middle the glue once again.

FotMob is an essential app for every fan to keep up to date with their team or follow football worldwide, their incredible new features provide all you could ever want and information you never knew you needed! You can download the FotMob App here.