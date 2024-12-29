Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the fourth goal of the evening as Liverpool thrashed West Ham to end 2024, with his choice of celebration getting fans talking.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah had already put the Reds 3-0 up before half-time when, nine minutes after the restart, Alexander-Arnold added another.

His effort, deflected in off centre-back Max Kilman, was his first since one from a similar range against Fulham at the back end of last season.

And as the right-back wheeled away he appeared to make a ‘keep talking’ gesture in celebration, which comes after a weekend of speculation over a move to Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's celebration means what? ? pic.twitter.com/9mbMLairpe — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 29, 2024

Spanish newspapers Marca and AS both made claims over a deal being close, though sources from Liverpool have refuted those suggestions as talks continue over a contract extension.

It was a celebration which got supporters talking – and raised the hopes of many that Alexander-Arnold could still renew his stay.

I’m choosing to view that “chatter” celebration from Trent as positive — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) December 29, 2024

HE DID THE ALL TALK CELEBRATION ???????? pic.twitter.com/GcRMfgY69C — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 29, 2024

Quite the celebration from TAA — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) December 29, 2024

Trent shutting down the Spanish rumours. pic.twitter.com/s90Rw8Iqme — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 29, 2024

That celebration from Trent reeks of The Reds are winning the lot, and Jude Bellingham is a ming from Birmingham. — LB (@LBLFC_) December 29, 2024

Nahhhh that celebration has done me. Sign the contract Trent, become a legend at this football club, we’re begging you. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 29, 2024

That Trent celebration has hooked me right in again ? — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) December 29, 2024

That Trent celebration? — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) December 29, 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold just told the Liverpool fans to ignore the transfer rumours ? pic.twitter.com/Y17dJ9rsNa — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) December 29, 2024

Alexander-Arnold has taken a difference stance to Salah and Virgil van Dijk as his current deal heads towards its expiry, preferring not to discuss the situation in public.

But Liverpool remain in talks with the trio as they aim to tie all of them down to new long-term contracts, and this could suggest that the right-back may still opt to stay.

It would undoubtedly be a huge boost for the club, as despite the mood around their vice-captain shifting amid claims he could leave for Real Madrid, he remains one of Arne Slot‘s most important players.