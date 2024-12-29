➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 29, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Keep chatting nonsense Marca” – Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration gets fans talking

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the fourth goal of the evening as Liverpool thrashed West Ham to end 2024, with his choice of celebration getting fans talking.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah had already put the Reds 3-0 up before half-time when, nine minutes after the restart, Alexander-Arnold added another.

His effort, deflected in off centre-back Max Kilman, was his first since one from a similar range against Fulham at the back end of last season.

And as the right-back wheeled away he appeared to make a ‘keep talking’ gesture in celebration, which comes after a weekend of speculation over a move to Real Madrid.

Spanish newspapers Marca and AS both made claims over a deal being close, though sources from Liverpool have refuted those suggestions as talks continue over a contract extension.

It was a celebration which got supporters talking – and raised the hopes of many that Alexander-Arnold could still renew his stay.

Alexander-Arnold has taken a difference stance to Salah and Virgil van Dijk as his current deal heads towards its expiry, preferring not to discuss the situation in public.

But Liverpool remain in talks with the trio as they aim to tie all of them down to new long-term contracts, and this could suggest that the right-back may still opt to stay.

It would undoubtedly be a huge boost for the club, as despite the mood around their vice-captain shifting amid claims he could leave for Real Madrid, he remains one of Arne Slot‘s most important players.

