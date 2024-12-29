Liverpool’s injury situation is as healthy as it has looked in some time ahead of the trip to West Ham, but Dominik Szoboszlai misses out.

The Reds came from behind to win 3-1 at home to Leicester on Boxing Day, strengthening their hold at the top of the Premier League.

Next up for Arne Slot and his high-flying side is Sunday’s clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against West Ham:

Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are Liverpool’s only two definite injury absentees for the game, but the pair are edging closer to a return.

Ahead of the clash, Slot explained that the duo are yet to return to team training but “hopefully in the upcoming days they come closer to that situation.”

There is no Dominik Szoboszlai, however, with the Hungarian picking up his fifth booking of the season on Boxing Day to enforce a one-match ban. He will return for Man United‘s visit on January 5.

Slot has urged “someone else” to “be outstanding against West Ham” in the No. 8’s absence, which is likely to be Curtis Jones.

The Dutchman has a few selection choices for the weekend, including whether Kostas Tsimikas comes in for Andy Robertson, with the Scot at the age where three games a week is asking a lot.

Harvey Elliott is an option, but he is more likely to be used as a substitute.

Luis Diaz was on the bench against Leicester and has a strong chance of returning to the starting lineup, most probably at the expense of Darwin Nunez.

Diogo Jota will be desperate to make his first Premier League start since October, but Slot did acknowledge that Liverpool are “still managing his fitness.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa