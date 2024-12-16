Liverpool’s squad against Southampton has been hinted at after four notable players were left out of the U21s’ 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace U21s 3-3 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2 | Crystal Palace Academy

December 16, 2024

Goals: Agbinone 28′, Marsh 35′, Umolu 75′; Kone-Doherty 14′, Morrison 31′, Pilling 41′

Despite the exciting game, perhaps fans’ main talking point from Kirkby came in the form of which players were missing.

Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns, Amara Nallo and James Norris were all absent from the U21s squad, indicating they are in contention to be involved in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.

With Andy Robertson suspended, as well as injuries ruling out Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley, Arne Slot is short at left-back.

If the coach doesn’t choose to play Joe Gomez there, he could turn to Norris.

Due to Ibrahima Konate‘s injury and Slot’s probable desire to rest Virgil van Dijk, centre-back Nallo is another who could play, though a start is unlikely.

Jayden Danns proved last season that he is more than good enough to start in the cup for Liverpool. That scenario is unlikely for this fixture, however, given the returning presence of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.

Meanwhile, Trey Nyoni, whom Slot has already taken a liking to, should make the bench.

6-goal thriller signs off 2024

Back now to the U21s and Barry Lewtas still had a strong side at his disposal.

The front three in particular, consisting of Kieran Morrison, Trent Kone-Doherty and Ranel Young, caused Crystal Palace damage in an end-to-end first half.

Liverpool took the lead on three separate occasions before eventually having to settle for a point in London.

The Reds’ first came thanks to Kone-Doherty who produced a simple finish after a deflected cross fell to him in the box.

Asher Agbinone levelled shortly before the half hour mark, but it took Morrison just three minutes to put Liverpool back ahead following a counter-attack which he finished brilliantly, low and across the goalkeeper.

The match soon took another twist as Zach Marsh smartly converted a chance after the hosts won the ball high up the pitch.

Liverpool weren’t done for the first half, though. With four minutes until the break, Tommy Pilling finished a swift move that was quickly worked by Tom Hill and Morrison.

Both teams had good chances in the second half but it was Palace who got the game’s sixth goal, Marsh pulling the ball back for Jemiah Umolu to dispatch into the net.

Lewtas’ side then had to hold on for the point with the home side pushing hardest at the end. The U21s don’t play competitively again until January 12.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Mabaya (Lucky 77′), Pinnington, Jonas, Davidson; Laffey (Balagizi 69′), Hill, Pilling; Morrison, Kone Doherty (Kelly 77′), Young (Figueroa 84′)

Subs not used: Misciur

Next Match: West Ham U21s (H) – PL 2 – January 12, 2025, 1pm (GMT)