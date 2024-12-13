Liverpool host in-form Fulham in the Premier League as they look for their 10th consecutive win at Anfield in all competitions.

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Premier League (15) | Anfield

December 14, 2024 | 3pm (GMT)

Marco Silva’s team arrive on Merseyside with an impressive set of recent results that includes a win over Brighton as well as draws against Arsenal and Tottenham.

Liverpool, though, won’t fear their opposition given their exceptional home record this season, dropping points in just one game – the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in September.

Here are 10 key things to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Fulham in the Premier League.

1. 4 points with a game in hand

Despite drawing against Newcastle and missing last weekend’s match against Everton, Liverpool are still sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League.

As well as having a game in hand on the chasing pack, four points separate the Reds from second-placed Chelsea.

Arsenal lie a further two points behind the Blues, and Man City have another two fewer. Pep Guardiola’s team host Man United on Sunday.

While Liverpool play Fulham, Arsenal play Everton, but Chelsea have to wait until 7pm on Sunday for their match against Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

2. Jota and Chiesa might be involved

While Slot didn’t give a particularly definitive answer either way, he did suggest Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa would be available if needed against Fulham, though the latter is unlikely to be involved.

The coach explained: “I think they are [available]. We have one training session to go. Federico missed quite a lot, for a long time, was ill last week, so we have to wait and see how he’s exactly doing.

“Maybe Diogo is in the squad – and maybe Federico as well, but that depends on the numbers we have and how he recovered from his illness.”

Slot went on to say that “maybe the Southampton game might be a good moment for [Chiesa] to get some playing minutes.”

3. Mac Allister is still suspended

Like against Girona on Tuesday, Alexis Mac Allister misses out on this match through suspension.

Having received his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season, against Newcastle, the Argentine should have served his one-match ban at Goodison Park.

However, the postponement of that game means his suspension carries over to the Fulham fixture, garnering him enough time off to be allowed a short break in Saint Moritz, a resort town in the Swiss Alps.

Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton and Kostas Tsimikas are also out.

4. Starting XI prediction

• READ HERE: Liverpool’s expected lineup vs. Fulham with big Nunez decision

The Reds are expected to stick with largely the same side that started against Girona.

This is made all the more likely by the fact Slot has already alluded to making changes against Southampton, in the upcoming League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

The only real question is whether Darwin Nunez will retain his place or Luis Diaz will play through the middle. Given the former has played poorly in his last two outings, we’ve gone for Diaz.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

5. Fulham have 5 out

Liverpool could be facing Fulham at a good time.

The Cottagers will be without their first-choice central defenders, Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen, due to suspension and injury respectively, as well as three others.

Captain Tom Cairney is missing as he serves the final game of his three-match ban, after being sent off against Tottenham on December 1.

Silva’s other absentees are Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, due to knee and hamstring problems respectively.

6. Fulham are dangerous despite absentees

With Fulham‘s last three results being an Arsenal draw, a win over Brighton and a draw against Tottenham, Liverpool know they could be in for a difficult Saturday afternoon.

Owing to their impressive start to the season, the west Londoners sit 10th in the Premier League and just four points behind Man City.

With players like Emile Smith Rowe, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore in attack, the visitors will be confident of causing trouble on the break.

Slot knows of their threat and said: “They always have the threat of being a threat on the counter-attack because of the fast players they have up front and the goalscoring abilities they have over there as well.”

7. Not on UK TV

With the match kicking off at 3pm (GMT), fans in the UK won’t be able to watch it on the television.

This is due to the TV blackout which means broadcasters can’t show live football between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays.

The match will be available to listen to on BBC Radio 5 Live and you can also stay up to date thanks to This Is Anfield’s live match coverage that begins 45 minutes prior to kickoff!

8. An afternoon to overtake Billy Liddell

Mo Salah (227) is one goal away from joining Billy Liddell (228) in joint-fourth place on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list.

Coincidentally, if Trent Alexander-Arnold scores, he would become the first Liverpool player to do so in three successive league games against Fulham since Liddell in 1957.

Salah could score in an eighth successive league game for Liverpool, too, with Jamie Vardy (11) holding the Premier League record.

Liverpool have now not conceded a goal at Anfield in 436 minutes of football in all competitions – over seven hours of football.

9. Who is the referee?

The referee for Liverpool vs. Fulham will be Tony Harrington from North Yorkshire.

He takes charge of Liverpool for the fifth time in his career and the third time in the Premier League – the previous two league encounters were home wins over Bournemouth and Brighton earlier this season.

Harrington’s assistants at Anfield will be Darren Cann and Steve Meredith, while Stuart Attwell is helped on VAR by Mark Scholes at Stockley Park. Tim Robinson is the fourth official for this one.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Fulham is not live on UK TV but is on BBC Radio 5 Live with kickoff at 3pm (GMT).

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 2.15pm, with Harry McMullen tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!