Liverpool are back at home on Boxing Day and big favourites as they host a struggling Leicester team in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs. Leicester

Premier League (17) | Anfield

December 26, 2024 | 8pm (GMT)

There has been no ‘new-manager bounce’ for Leicester who have been dragged into a serious relegation fight after the weekend’s results.

Coming off the back of a dominant 6-3 win at Tottenham, Liverpool are primed to capitalise on the Foxes’ low confidence – though they must keep the back door shut as they put Leicester under pressure.

Ultimately, Liverpool should be too strong with a crowd behind them who will have already enjoyed a full day of merriment – this should be a good night at Anfield.

1. Top at Christmas

The Premier League table certainly looks a pretty sight for Liverpool supporters this Christmas.

Thanks to Everton‘s draw against Chelsea, the Reds extended their lead to four points with a game in hand over the Londoners, while Arsenal sit another two points further back.

Liverpool were also top at Christmas by four points in 2018 and 2020 but didn’t win the league on either occasion.

Mikel Arteta’s side don’t play until 8.15pm on December 27, when they host Ipswich in what should be an opportunity for three relatively simple points.

The day before, Chelsea have a west London derby at Stamford Bridge, as they face Fulham who have taken points off Liverpool and Arsenal already this season.

2. Boxing Day record

After three away trips, this will be the first time Liverpool have played at Anfield on Boxing Day since 2018.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds developed a habit of bringing late gifts on St Stephen’s Day, winning all six December 26 fixtures during the German’s time at the club.

Their last three outings on Boxing Day have come away from home, wins at Leicester, Aston Villa and Burnley providing festive joy for travelling supporters.

Across Liverpool’s history, they have played 92 times on December 26, winning 45, drawing 24 and losing 23.

3. Team news

Liverpool have a relatively healthy squad going into Thursday’s match, with Conor Bradley (ankle) and Ibrahima Konate (knee) the only players definitely missing.

It is hoped the pair will return in January. The same can be said for Leicester‘s Wilfred Ndidi who has missed their last two league matches with a thigh problem.

Leicester are also without first-choice goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, right-back Ricardo Pereira and winger Issahaku Fatawu, while Ruud van Nistelrooy revealed on Tuesday that Jamie Vardy is also a doubt.

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward was booed by his own fans during the 3-0 loss to Wolves and Van Nistelrooy could opt to recall the fit-again Jakub Stolarczyk.

4. Lineup prediction

The big questions for Slot lie up front and in midfield as he must decide whether to rest a couple of players against Leicester or West Ham.

With the game being at home, Curtis Jones could be a good option in midfield to unlock a side that may be intent on keeping things tight for as long as possible.

Diogo Jota will also be hoping to start for the first time since Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Chelsea on October 20.

However, with a four-day gap between the Tottenham game and this match, Slot is likely to stick with the same side that scored six.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk; Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

5. Leicester are leaking goals

In late November, Leicester decided to sack Steve Cooper after just five months in charge. Van Nistelrooy was the man taken on to replace him, but things haven’t really improved.

Across the last five matches, they have conceded 14 goals including three against relegation-threatened Wolves on Sunday.

This season, they have won three, drawn five and lost nine league matches, leaving them two points above the drop zone.

Van Nistelrooy said after their most recent loss: “This is going to be a long run this season and every game that we are going to play is a new one.”

Hopefully Liverpool make it a very long Boxing night for the visitors.

6. “Why we play at Christmas time”

Of course, we don’t want Liverpool to drop points, but the packed festive schedule does provide excitement and arguably better chances for the league’s high flyers to slip up.

That happened for Chelsea at the weekend and Slot explained why it is part of the Premier League‘s allure.

On Sunday, the Dutchman said: “That’s the Premier League. I didn’t expect Chelsea to drop points today as well, so it can happen in every game and that’s what makes this league so special.

“That’s why so many people want to see it and that’s why we play at Christmas time.”

7. 4 at risk of suspension

While Liverpool don’t have too many injury worries at the moment, they are at risk of losing players through suspension.

Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez have all received four Premier League yellow cards this season, meaning they are just one booking away from missing a match.

Ibrahima Konate is in the same boat but, of course, won’t figure against Leicester due to injury.

Should any of these players pick up a yellow on Thursday, they would miss the Reds’ subsequent trip to West Ham.

8. Who is the referee?

Darren Bond is the referee for Liverpool vs. Leicester in the Premier League, while Scott Ledger and Matthew Wilkes are his assistants at Anfield.

This is just the second time Bond has taken charge of the Reds, the previous occasion being their 3-2 win against Brighton in the League Cup earlier this season.

The more familiar face of Chris Kavanagh will act as video assistant referee, with Craig Taylor the assistant VAR.

9. Did you know?

Only once before have Liverpool kicked off at 8pm on Boxing Day. That came in 2019 when Klopp’s side won 4-0 at Leicester and went on to win the Premier League title.

The Reds have scored at least twice in nine of their last 10 home league matches.

Should Virgil van Dijk score, he will become the 15th player in Liverpool’s history to score for the club on all seven days of the week.

Liverpool are top of the table at Christmas for the 21st time in their history, the most of any English team ever.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Leicester is live on Amazon Prime Video with kickoff at 8pm (GMT).

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 7.15pm, with Harry McMullen tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!