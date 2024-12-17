Liverpool are preparing to begin life in a new Adidas kit, with an “accurate” image of their new strip now being leaked online.

Several leaks have already emerged of what the Reds’ latest strip could look like, as they prepare to reunite with Adidas for the first time in 13 years.

Now, Footy Headlines have created what they believe to be “the most accurate” depiction of the home kit yet, having teamed up with graphic designer @lfcdzn11.

The photo shows the “no-nonsense” strip has an “updated collar”, as well as white logos on the traditional red shirt, which is described as ‘Strawberry Red’.

Liverpool’s rumoured upcoming strip is most similar to the one worn by Rafa Benitez’s Reds side back in the 2006/07 season.

The Reds reached the Champions League final that season, losing 2-1 to AC Milan in the final – here’s hoping they go one better in the competition under Arne Slot in 2025/26!

Liverpool’s away and third kits for next season have also been the subject of plenty of focus, with the latter catching the eye immediately.

The Reds will begin a new deal with Adidas in 2025, with the contract expected to earn them a rumoured £60 million per year, in what will be their third separate spell sponsored by them.

The first period came between 1985 and 1996, with Adidas overseeing a glorious period of success initially, followed by a dropoff during the post-Kenny Dalglish era in the 1990s.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section>

Then there was a six-year stint between 2006 and 2012, in what proved to be a barren era of trophy glory at Liverpool, with only one League Cup won in that time.

Supporters are understandably excited about seeing the new Adidas kit and it will feel even more special if Slot’s side are wearing it as Premier League champions.