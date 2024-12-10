While Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk would be able to agree free transfers with clubs outside of England from January 1, they have “no intention” of doing so.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, who reports that the pair are “unequivocal” in their desire to stay at Liverpool and that is “the anticipation.”

Sources close to the situation, seemingly from both the club and the players’ camps, maintain that the ideal scenario would be those two and Trent Alexander-Arnold all signing new deals.

But while Alexander-Arnold – who, like his teammates, has held “very positive” talks – finds himself in “more of a complex situation,” the end result is clear for Salah and Van Dijk.

As though all three players can speak to and agree terms with clubs overseas from January 1, the senior duo would have “no intention” of doing so.

“A lot to look out for there as things develop over the course of the next few weeks,” Reddy explained.

“Obviously all three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from the first of January.

“The feeling, the sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.”

Reddy added: “Salah’s comments to the press actually underline his desire, how much he wants to stay at Liverpool.

“He loves the city, his daughters go to school here; he’s not wanting a change, he wants to be a Liverpool legend and continue smashing all the records that he himself has been setting.

“Same with Van Dijk. It’s been very clear that he wants to continue leading Liverpool forward.”

Interestingly, Reddy has even fuelled hopes among Liverpool supporters that Van Dijk could give “a lovely little Christmas present” just as he did seven years ago.

“You know what? You get the sense that with Van Dijk and Salah wanting to stay with the club, wanting to find that solution, that there might be a lovely little Christmas present,” she said.

“I’ve seen a lot suggesting that you could see Van Dijk in front of the Christmas tree again as a replica of his Instagram post when he signed in December 2017.”

While it remains to be seen if that will be the case, with Liverpool having now made offers to Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, the hope can only be that progress is made in the near future.

At this stage, it would be more of a surprise if Salah or Van Dijk left Anfield at the end of the season.