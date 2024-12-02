To start the week, there was a significant update on Mohamed Salah‘s Liverpool future, as well as plenty of analysis and reaction to the Reds’ 2-0 win over Man City.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Salah was a strong contender for man of the match at home to City, before once again discussing his future after the game, saying it could be his “last” Anfield appearance against them.

Now, The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes reports that the 32-year-old is “increasingly exasperated at the club’s handling of negotiations.”

He also writes that Salah is open to signing a one-year extension, rather than penning a longer-term deal.

He will be able to enter into talks and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1.

If it’s only an additional 12 months he could sign for, do we all need the same saga happening this time next year?

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Speaking of Salah, PSG have denied that they have held talks with him, saying they believe his agent is trying to pressure Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge thinks Mo’s contract talks should be “as simple as it gets”, urging Liverpool to offer him an extension and quoting Jerry Maguire!

Virgil van Dijk is the “best we’ve ever seen” in terms of Premier League centre-backs, according to Jamie Carragher. He might be the best of all time in general!

Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has described Liverpool as “not the best part of the UK”, in a bitter post-match claim that may come back to haunt him

Van Dijk has been nominated for the 2024 FIFPRO Men’s World11, with the final XI announced on Monday, December 9

Ruben Dias was clearly rattled after City’s defeat, conducting a spiky post-match interview at Anfield. Their heads really have gone!

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool’s win over City was a body blow for the champions, and Steven Scragg has warned them and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea that slip-ups now cannot be afforded:

“This still doesn’t mean that the prize will come easily, and the remainder of December will see Liverpool play eight more games across three different competitions, six of them on their travels, before January brings the FA Cup into play. “What Slot’s Liverpool have done so far, though, is leave their rivals very little in the way of room for further setbacks. “As building blocks go, we couldn’t have hoped for a better foundation towards something that might just be a bit special come the season’s end.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Kyle Walker has taken to Instagram to promise that City will “fight until the very end” in the Premier League title race. He looked lost at Anfield!

Carragher actually believes City have “a fight on their hands” to finish in the top four this season, though. Is that going too far? (Sky Sports)

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove has awoken in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during his side’s Serie A clash with Inter Milan on Sunday. We wish him all the best

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2018, Liverpool beat Everton in arguably the funniest and most dramatic Merseyside derby win in history.

With the Blues set to earn a draw deep into stoppage time, Anfield witnessed an incredible moment.

Divock on derby day ? #OnThisDay in 2018 ?? pic.twitter.com/JJBycCkT54 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2024

Jordan Pickford failed to deal with Van Dijk’s skewed shot, instead allowing the ball to hit the bar before Divock Origi headed home, sealing a famous 1-0 victory.

Speaking of Origi, he also scored a hat-trick away to Southampton on this day in 2015, coming in a 6-1 triumph in the fifth round of the League Cup.