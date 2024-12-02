Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega described Liverpool as “not the best part of the UK” after fans at Anfield sang “sacked in the morning” at Pep Guardiola.

With a limp Man City falling to a 2-0 defeat which could have been considerably worse, Guardiola was treated to the gleeful jeers of Anfield.

“Sacked in the morning, you’re getting sacked in the morning,” chanted the Liverpool fans, with the Man City manager bizarrely holding up six fingers in response, referencing his titles won in charge.

It comes with City on their worst-ever run under the Spaniard: winless in seven games, with the loss at Anfield their sixth defeat in that spell.

And speaking to talkSPORT after the game, per the Telegraph, City goalkeeper Ortega attacked the city of Liverpool in response.

“Someone told me before that this area is probably not the best part of the UK,” the German said.

“Yeah, I think the manager reacted really well, erm yeah.”

Whether or not Ortega was referencing the historical and existing deprivation within the region – which, according to the Office of National Statistics is at a similar level to Manchester – the remark is classless in its intent.

Before and during the game, fans of both Liverpool and Man City protested the rising cost of tickets as part of the Stop Exploiting Loyalty movement.

This is the result of the growing cost of the game, including player wages, being laid at the feet of supporters rather than clubs who enjoy record-breaking broadcast and sponsorship deals.

Ortega’s comment on Liverpool being “not the best part of the UK” was ignorant at best, but shows the disparity and seemingly disregard between some players and their fans.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his side’s defeat, Guardiola said of the chants: “I didn’t expect that at Anfield.

“They didn’t do it at 1-0, but at 2-0 – maybe they should have sung it in the past, not now.

“I didn’t expect it from the people from Liverpool, but it’s fine, it’s part of the game. I understand completely.

“We’ve had incredible battles together. They win, we won. I have respect for them.”