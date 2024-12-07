Naby Keita is reportedly close to making a surprise switch to Hungary after being forced to train with Werder Bremen’s youth team since the summer.

The midfielder swiftly agreed a deal to join Werder Bremen after departing Liverpool last summer, but the move to Germany has been far from smooth sailing.

Keita has played just five times for Bremen, starting once, due to injury and suspension for refusing to travel to a match after learning he would not be in the XI.

A summer move never eventuated, and he was subsequently exiled and sent to train with Bremen’s U23s squad, where he remains.

Now, Sky Germany report that negotiations are going “very well” over a surprise move to Hungary’s Ferencvaros Budapest.

Citing BILD, they state that Ferencvaros Budapest want to sign the 29-year-old on loan in the January window in a deal that could include a purchase option and be finalised in the next “two to three days.”

Ferencvaros are 53rd in UEFA’s club rankings and are currently second in the Hungarian topflight – four points off the leaders with a game in hand.

To say Keita’s career has stalled would be an understatement. He joined Liverpool in 2018 with plenty of expectation, but injuries have wreaked havoc and stunted his development.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal with Bremen, and an expensive severance payout has been cited as the reason his deal was not terminated by the German side.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Keita explained he had “several offers” from clubs after leaving Liverpool but opted for Bremen as he “just wanted to play football.”

“If I wanted the money, I would have chosen to sign somewhere other than Bremen,” Keita said.

“Here, all that motivated me was to have the opportunity to play every weekend, enjoy myself and give pleasure. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone according to plan.”