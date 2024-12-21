Pep Guardiola has hinted at the possible timeline for the verdict into Man City‘s 130 breaches of financial fair play rules, but that will not be the end of it.

The hearing into City’s case, which includes 130 alleged rule breaches, concluded in early December after nearly three months.

The Times previously reported that City’s fate could be handed down before the end of January, but Guardiola has suggested we could be waiting a little longer.

Guardiola’s side are currently on a run of eight defeats in 11 matches, increasing speculation about how the club will react once the January transfer window opens.

And asked ahead of City’s meeting with Aston Villa if the 130 charges hanging over the club’s head will deter possible signings, the Spaniard said: “I don’t know.

“It’s going to happen in wintertime. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola says he expects to find out in February or March about the result of the hearing of the alleged financial charges ? pic.twitter.com/AYREbnTvFb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 21, 2024

“I know the people are expecting that but I don’t know. In February, March, [maybe] will be the sentence. We will see.”

A three-man panel is now considering their verdict, with the number of breaches and the complexity of the case ensuring there can be no definitive timeline.

But the sooner the better as well all know that an appeal will come irrespective of the outcome, which will only drag the case further into 2025.

The Times‘ Martyn Ziegler reported that “City, who deny any wrongdoing, could be hit with a heavy points deduction or even relegation if the more serious charges are proved.”

But “if a sanction such as relegation is imposed, the panel could allow the punishment to be put on hold until the outcome of an appeal.”

The charges allege that Man City cheated, with the majority concerning the club’s finances over a sustained period of time from 2009/10 up until 2017/18.

On the field, City are struggling. They sit fifth in the Premier League table – nine points behind Liverpool – and just three positions above the Champions League elimination zone.