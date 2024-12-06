Ryan Gravenberch has enjoyed an outstanding season for Liverpool, but Arne Slot admits it’s not easy juggling his minutes.

The Dutchman had a hit-and-miss first year in a Reds shirt, proving to be the least effective of the new midfield signings.

If Jurgen Klopp struggled to get the best out of Gravenberch, that’s not been the case with Slot, who has made him a key man in a deeper midfield role.

The 22-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s best players in 2024/25, and his substitution at Newcastle meant he missed minutes for the first time in the Premier League this term.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Slot explained that he is having to juggle Gravenberch’s workload, confirming that he will start against Everton on Saturday.

“When it comes to Gravenberch, I took him off because in every game he played so well and this game, in the first half he wasn’t his best like the team,” Slot said.

“This was a game when I felt someone can do the same to rest him a bit.

“He has played so many games already so we were 2-1 down at that moment. He will start tomorrow.”

The Newcastle game wasn’t only frustrating because Liverpool could only manage a 3-3 draw, but also due to Alexis Mac Allister picking up a one-match ban.

Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai now have four and three bookings in the Premier League, respectively, so they are under threat of a suspension, too.

Slot couldn’t hide his frustration at some of the decisions against Newcastle, and the general treatment of the Reds’ midfielders this season.

“Gravenberch is one card away from suspension,” Slot added.

“How is this possible because we hardly make any fouls?

“If you look at the decisions you can argue that it was not correct for Alexis’s yellow.

“Players will get suspended but we have three of the main four midfielders, and (Harvey) Elliott is on his way back, so it is not our main worry.”

Slot doesn’t really have any choice but to play Gravenberch this weekend, even if he did look leggy at Newcastle, producing his least effective performance of the season.

With Mac Allister out, his influence is going to be vital at Goodison Park, with Curtis Jones alongside him and Szoboszlai higher up the pitch.

The Champions League trip to Girona next Tuesday (5.45pm GMT) gives Slot the perfect chance to rest Gravenberch, potentially bringing in Wataru Endo, even though Mac Allister is also suspended for that game.