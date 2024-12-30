Mohamed Salah was once again scintillating in Liverpool’s 5-0 win away to West Ham, but he was far from alone in catching the eye.

The Reds blew the Hammers away on Sunday evening, overcoming a potential Premier League banana skin with ease.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Salah had Arne Slot‘s side 3-0 up by half-time, before Trent Alexander-Arnold fired home after the break.

Substitute Diogo Jota completed the scoring late in the day, meaning Liverpool top the table by eight points heading into 2025.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Salah (9.4) has found an extraordinary level of form and he was the best player on the pitch yet again on Sunday.

The 32-year-old scored one and assisted twice, and could have had a hat-trick, with West Ham unable to handle him all afternoon.

Ian Doyle of the Echo gave Salah a perfect 10/10 rating, hailing his “superb piece of skill” for Gakpo’s goal and saying he “absolutely loves playing against the Hammers.”

GOAL’s Sean Walsh also gave Liverpool’s No.11 the best possible score, admitting that “we’re going to have to invent some new words” for his performances, such is his brilliance.

Alexis Mac Allister (8.5) was the second-best performer at the London Stadium, even if he went under the radar more than others.

He completed 90 per cent of his passes, 11 of which were played into the final third, and he also made a whopping 10 recoveries, per FotMob.

In third place were Gakpo (8.0) and Diaz (8.0), both of whom excelled and added to their goal tallies for the season.

Doyle felt that Gakpo “enjoyed himself in the vast spaces left by the home team”, with Walsh saying he “played with the directness perhaps more reminiscent of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool.”

Andy Robertson (6.5) is still short of his very best, but while he got the lowest score, he still played perfectly well.

Next up for Liverpool is a huge clash with rivals Man United at Anfield next Sunday (4.30pm GMT).