Alexis Mac Allister may not take the headlines, but Liverpool supporters made sure to give the Argentine the praise he deserved after West Ham 0-5 Liverpool.

Since signing for £35 million from Brighton in the summer of 2023, Mac Allister has proven time and again that he is a midfielder who has everything.

Against West Ham, he didn’t score or set up a goal directly but he was key to Liverpool maintaining constant control away from home.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (93) had more touches than Mac Allister’s 79 at the London Stadium, according to FotMob.

The same can be said with regard to the Reds’ passes into the final third, with Mac Allister (11) finishing second behind the right-back (14) in that respect also.

After the match, Liverpool fans made sure their Argentine midfielder gained the praise he deserved following another rampant Reds win…

We need to have a conversation about Alexis Mac Allister. For me he’s probably the best 8 in the country. Week in week out his goes quietly about his business. His passing, awareness, tackling is outstanding. He might not get the glory, but he’s absolutely key to this side. ?? — Karl (@KarlThyer) December 29, 2024

“Fantastic performance by the team. I thought Macca was the MOTM today. Completely dominated that West ham midfield.” – Klopp’s wild boys in the This is Anfield comments

Alex Mac Allister is the most complete player in football right now. He can score

He can assist

He can defend

He can attack There's nothing he can't do. pic.twitter.com/Ud3EhMDkrP — Fluxx (@LFC_Fluxx) December 29, 2024





Mac Allister is genuinely an unbelievable football, he’s one the best honestly — Adika (@Adikastakes) December 29, 2024

“I fell in love with his playstyle when I saw him with Brighton, oh so wished LFC get him and they did!” – Divock in the This is Anfield comments

Everyone talks about Gravenberch in that midfield but Mac Allister has been so impressive. — James. (@afcjxmes) December 29, 2024





Also, some Liverpool fans here need to talk respectfully about MacAllister. Lexi is absolutely class & his pressing adds a lot more value for this team in addition to what he can do on the ball. — Rithwik Rajendran (@rithwikrajendra) December 29, 2024





Mac Allister btw, why doesn’t anyone ever mention how good he is? Absolute Pit bull in midfield, wins the ball back and always plays the right pass ? ? ? ? — V ? (@Lfc__vision) December 29, 2024





Alexis Mac Allister has been unbelievably world class here. He is majestic indeed. — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) December 29, 2024





I’m not overreacting but Mac Allister is better than prime Zidane. — – (@ADLFC0) December 29, 2024





Mac Allister & Gravenberch are absolutely bossing that midfield.

So many really good performances around them too but watching these two is an absolute joy. ? — Davolaa (@Davolaar) December 29, 2024





I hope everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion had a wonderful Christmas because only paying 35 million for Alexis Mac Allister was a borderline criminal offence committed by us. What a footballer. — LB (@LBLFC_) December 29, 2024





Alexis Mac Allister, is an absolute joy , what a player! — ??Toxteth Kopite?????????? (@Forde_TheRed) December 29, 2024

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.