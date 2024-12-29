➔ SUPPORT US
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“World-class” Alexis Mac Allister shows why he is “key” for Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister may not take the headlines, but Liverpool supporters made sure to give the Argentine the praise he deserved after West Ham 0-5 Liverpool.

Since signing for £35 million from Brighton in the summer of 2023, Mac Allister has proven time and again that he is a midfielder who has everything.

Against West Ham, he didn’t score or set up a goal directly but he was key to Liverpool maintaining constant control away from home.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (93) had more touches than Mac Allister’s 79 at the London Stadium, according to FotMob.

• West Ham 0-5 Liverpool: Player Ratings

The same can be said with regard to the Reds’ passes into the final third, with Mac Allister (11) finishing second behind the right-back (14) in that respect also.

After the match, Liverpool fans made sure their Argentine midfielder gained the praise he deserved following another rampant Reds win…

“Fantastic performance by the team. I thought Macca was the MOTM today. Completely dominated that West ham midfield.”

Klopp’s wild boys in the This is Anfield comments


“I fell in love with his playstyle when I saw him with Brighton, oh so wished LFC get him and they did!”

Divock in the This is Anfield comments








Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

