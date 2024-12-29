Liverpool secured an emphatic 5-0 victory away to West Ham on Sunday with a number of standouts among Arne Slot‘s side, not least the unplayable Mo Salah.

West Ham 0-5 Liverpool

Premier League (18) | London Stadium

December 29, 2024

Goals: Diaz 30′, Gakpo 40′, Salah 44′, Alexander-Arnold 54′, Jota 84′

Alisson – 8 (out of 10)

Alisson hadn’t kept a clean sheet since his return from injury, but that changed here.

The Brazilian was a spectator for huge chunks of the game and was powerless to do anything about a Mohammed Kudus strike hitting the post.

Liverpool have a different aura about them when Alisson is in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 9

Alexander-Arnold really enjoyed himself at the London Stadium, wreaking havoc with Salah down the right flank.

His passing was crisp and inventive and he combined energy with crucial defensive work.

• READ: “Keep chatting nonsense Marca” – Trent celebration gets fans talking

Put Liverpool 4-0 up with a long-range strike that flew into the next off Max Kilman – his celebration hinted at silencing those talking about him leaving Liverpool!

Joe Gomez – 7

Having coasted through the opening half-hour or so, playing some precise long passes, Gomez picked up a hamstring injury.

Fingers crossed it’s nothing too serious.

Virgil van Dijk – 9

Van Dijk has been almost perfect all season long and that applied yet again here.

The Dutchman dealt with any rare threats that came his way, especially aerially, and he is leading the troops superbly this season.

Didn’t lose a single duel on the day, and even strode forward and hit the target late on.

Andy Robertson – 7

An early error saw him lose the ball cheaply for a West Ham chance, while some of his decision-making on the ball felt rushed in the first half.

That said, there was still lots to admire about Robertson’s performance, as he provided plenty of overlaps to create space for Cody Gakpo.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Gravenberch continued his run of starting every Premier League game this season, bossing the midfield battle.

There was that effortless class to the Dutchman’s game again, with his dynamism ensuring West Ham‘s midfielders couldn’t get near him.

He is the revelation of the season so far.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9

Mac Allister and Gravenberch have forged such a great understanding this season and the Argentine was brilliant against the Hammers.

Offering quality on the ball and tenacity out of possession, the 26-year-old completed 56 passes and made eight defensive actions – the most of any midfielder, per FotMob.

Curtis Jones – 8

Jones retained his place, making the most of Dominik Szoboszlai being suspended, and he was excellent throughout.

The boyhood Reds supporter pressed as relentlessly as anyone and was denied by Alphonse Areola, also providing an assist for Salah.

Has become such an important player. It’s easy to forget he is still only 23.

Mohamed Salah – 9 (Man of the Match)

Another game, another new record for Salah, this time becoming the first Premier League player to score and assist in the same game eight times in a single season – and we’re not even at the halfway point of the campaign!

The Egyptian was thwarted by Areola and brilliantly involved in Gakpo’s goal, then found the net himself with a clinical finish, taking him to within one goal of Thierry Henry’s Premier League tally.

Missed several big chances, two quickly after half time, but we’ll let him off for assisting Diogo Jota as well.

It’s now 20+ goals for the eighth season in a row and there isn’t a better player in the world.

Cody Gakpo – 8

Salah is rightly earning the most plaudits currently, but Gakpo is in a rich vein of form in his own right.

One fantastic pass to Salah should have seen his teammate open the scoring early on, before he pounced from close range to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

A lovely footballer to watch.

Luis Diaz – 8

Diaz was back to lead the line at the expense of Darwin Nunez, more than justifying his selection.

One stinging shot tested Areola and acted as an early sighter, before the Colombian buried an emphatic finish to put the Reds in front.

Never stopped running and is a player loving his football right now.

Substitutes

Jarell Quansah (on for Gomez, 37′) – 7

Liverpool took total control straight after he came on, meaning he was able to breeze through proceedings.

Wataru Endo (on for Gravenberch, 57′) – 7

Kept things neat and tidy in the middle of the park.

Diogo Jota (on for Gako, 57′) – 7

Forced Areola into a good save, before burying a typically clinical finish.

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Robertson, 73′) – 6

Made a key clearance straight after coming on, but otherwise unnoticed.

Harvey Elliott (on for Jones, 73′) – 6

A quiet cameo, but good to see him get more minutes.

Subs not used: Kelleher, McConnell, Nunez, Danns

Arne Slot – 9

Slot was looking to finish 2024 in style, following a superb start in charge of Liverpool, and he did exactly that.

The decision to start Diaz over Nunez paid off handsomely, with the Reds a more fluent team with him in attack, and the team’s performance was dominant from minute one.

Such was their lead that Slot could also take off suspension risks Gravenberch and Gakpo early in the second half. The only blemish for him will be Gomez’s injury.

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League to end the year – nine ahead of Arsenal – and even Slot couldn’t expect it to have gone this well.

It’s just one defeat in all competitions this season!