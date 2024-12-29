Mo Salah has revealed an agreement over a new Liverpool contract remains “far away,” but no one could question the Egyptian’s commitment to the cause.

Salah scored one and assisted two in Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham to become the first player with a goal and assist in eight different games in a Premier League season.

Given the Reds are yet to even hit the halfway point that is a remarkable statistic, with Salah also making it 20 or more goals for a campaign for the eighth time in a row.

With the records tumbling game after game, it seems a no brainer to tie the Egyptian to a new contract beyond his current deal which expires in July.

"We are far away from that" Mo Salah on his contract situation ? pic.twitter.com/8pVFm0OX5h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2024

But speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Salah admitted that a conclusion to talks is still “far away.”

“No, we are far away from that,” he said when asked for good news.

“Again, I don’t want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff. But nothing really moved on.

“Now I’m focused on the team and hopefully winning the Premier League.”

As the 32-year-old attests, his performances show no sign of agitation over his future and simply an ongoing commitment to pushing for silverware this term.

“The only thing in my mind to be fair is I want Liverpool to win the league and I just want to be part of that,” Salah continued.

“That’s the only thing I’ve really focused on since the beginning of the season. So I will do my best for the team to win the trophy.

“We are in the right direction, but of course there are a few other teams who really try to catch up with us and they’re very good teams, so we just need to stay focused and humble and just work hard and just go again.”

He added: “I’m just trying to enjoy the game.

“To be fair I was a little bit disappointed from a few chances I missed today, but at the end of the day I came here for the result. I want the team to win.

“I want to do something in the game and I’m glad I did, but I’m always hungry for more.

“Hopefully the next one I will score more, but the most important thing is the team won the game.”