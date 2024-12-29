Liverpool signed off on 2024 with a devastating victory at West Ham, with Mohamed Salah orchestrating a 5-0 win that ensures a perfect end to the year.

West Ham 0-5 Liverpool

Premier League (18) | London Stadium

December 29, 2024

Goals

Diaz 30′ (assist – none)

Gakpo 40′ (assist – Salah)

Salah 44′ (assist – Jones)

Alexander-Arnold 54′ (assist – Gravenberch)

Jota 84′ (assist – Salah)

Despite a quiet atmosphere early on, both West Ham and Liverpool were able to enjoy big chances in the opening minutes, with Salah and Cody Gakpo trading opportunities both really should have buried.

The Reds were as dominant as expected, with Salah particularly dangerous up against the out-of-position Aaron Wan-Bissaka, singling out the former Man United defender whenever possible.

Alphonse Areola was busy as a result, including a strong save to deny Salah early on and another to claw away an effort improvised by striker Luis Diaz.

Diaz gave Areola no hope with a goal on the half-hour, with a through pass bouncing back into his path to allow the Colombian to scorch an effort into the bottom corner.

Liverpool were dealt another personnel blow before the end of the half though, with Joe Gomez pulling his hamstring to join Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley on the injury list.

The dazzling Mohammed Kudus struck the foot of the post with an effort as West Ham‘s hopes were lifted, but Liverpool then went 2-0 up after stunning work from Salah set up Gakpo for his 10th goal in the last 14 games.

And then there was Salah to make it 3-0 before the break, taking a touch and firing into the bottom corner after Diaz, Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister hounded West Ham out of possession.

HT: West Ham 0-3 Liverpool

West Ham made two changes at the break but there was no shift in momentum, with Trent Alexander-Arnold adding a fourth in the 54 minute, his long-range effort deflected in off Max Kilman.

On came Wataru Endo and Diogo Jota, with Arne Slot smartly withdrawing both Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch with the pair having been at risk of a one-match suspension.

Jota was bright from the off, with a smart interchange with Salah almost crafting a chance for Diaz, while Areola was on hand to thwart a powerful effort from the No. 20.

The pace slowed with Liverpool holding a comfortable lead, though Salah should have added at least one more as the No. 11 squandered a number of promising chances.

But the Egyptian soon made it two assists for the game, with his bewitching run allowing him to play it into the path of Jota, who bent in off Areola’s fingertips for his second goal in five substitute appearances on return.

Liverpool end the year with 45 points from 18 games in the Premier League, clear at the top of the table and in irresistible form in front of goal.

Bring on 2025.

TIA Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah

Referee: Anthony Taylor

West Ham: Areola; Coufal (Todibo 46′), Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez (Fullkrug 46′), Soler (Irving 73′), Paqueta; Bowen (Summerville 60′), Kudus

Subs not used: Foderingham, Cresswell, Scales, Guilherme, Ings

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez (Quansah 37′), Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 74′); Gravenberch (Endo 57′), Mac Allister, Jones (Elliott 74′); Salah, Gakpo (Jota 58′), Diaz

Subs not used: Kelleher, McConnell, Nunez, Danns

Next match: Man United (H) – Premier League – Sunday, January 5, 4.30pm (GMT)